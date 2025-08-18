Goronyo Boat Tragedy: 25 rescued, search ongoing for 25 missing as Sokoto govt responds

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO — At least 25 people have been rescued and another 25 remain missing after a boat carrying traders and residents capsized on Sunday at Kojiyo village in Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The wooden boat, which was ferrying passengers across the Goronyo River to a nearby market, reportedly became unstable due to overloading and overturned midstream, plunging occupants into the water.

Eyewitnesses said some passengers managed to swim ashore while many others were swept away by the strong currents. Local divers and community volunteers immediately launched search and rescue efforts.

As of Monday evening, over 200 divers had joined the operation coordinated by the Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA). Rescue teams confirmed that 25 people had been brought out alive, while at least 25 others were still unaccounted for.

Deputy Governor Alhaji Idris Mohammed Gobir, who led a government delegation to the scene, described the incident as “heartbreaking” and assured families that search efforts would continue until all missing persons are found.

“Our hearts are with the families of those still missing. The state government stands with you in this difficult moment and will continue to support the rescue operations until closure is brought to all affected families,” Gobir said.

He also commended the courage of local divers and pledged stronger enforcement of safety regulations on waterways to prevent future tragedies.

Community leaders welcomed the government’s swift response but appealed for the provision of modern rescue equipment and life jackets to assist in emergencies.

Meanwhile, families of the missing victims maintained vigil at the riverbank on Monday as hopes remained high for survivors. Humanitarian volunteers set up temporary shelters and provided psychological support to distressed relatives.

The Sokoto State Government has donated 100 bags of rice and N20 million to support families of the deceased and assist ongoing rescue efforts.

Water transportation accidents remain frequent in northern states where residents depend on rivers for daily commuting and trading activities, often in overcrowded and poorly equipped boats.

As the search enters its second day, the Goronyo community is united in grief and prayer — hoping for a miracle amid sorrow.