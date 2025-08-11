‘God sent you to show me unconditional love’ — Davido tells wife Chioma

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, delivered an emotional vow to his wife, Chioma Adeleke, during their white wedding ceremony in Miami.

The singer reflected on Chioma’s quiet entry into his life, which evolved into a vibrant and transformative presence.

“This is the most nervous I’ve ever been. You are my love, my peace. You walked into my life quietly and became the loudest and most beautiful part of it. God sent you to show me what unconditional love feels. We’ve known love only people can dream of, and pain only we can understand, and we are still here. I promise to protect you,” Davido said.

The Miami wedding marked the couple’s third ceremony — following a private court wedding in March 2023 and a lavish traditional wedding in Lagos in June 2024.

The Miami celebrations reportedly cost a staggering $3.7 million, ranking it among the most extravagant celebrity weddings of the year.

The event attracted A-list guests, including Nigerian business magnates Aliko Dangote and Obi Cubana, prominent politicians such as Governor Ademola Adeleke, and top entertainment stars.

Ahead of the wedding, the couple hosted a “Havana Night”-themed pre-wedding party, which featured electrifying performances by Zlatan, Adekunle Gold, and B-Red.

