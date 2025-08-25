Global manhunt ends in Abuja as Nigeria deports Chinese gang kingpin

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigeria Police Force, in collaboration with INTERPOL, has successfully apprehended and deported a notorious Chinese gang leader, Mr Dai Qisheng, bringing an end to an international manhunt that spanned over a year.

Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Muyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday, describing the operation as a landmark feat in Nigeria’s fight against transnational organised crime.

“This decisive action, carried out in collaboration with INTERPOL NCB Beijing and the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria, underscores the Force’s unyielding commitment to its fight against transnational organized crime,” Adejobi stated.

Qisheng, who had been on the run since 2024, was wanted in Guizhou Province, China, for allegedly orchestrating and leading a violent criminal gang responsible for multiple organised crimes. After a warrant for his arrest was issued by the Public Security Bureau of Zhijin County, he fled to Nigeria in a desperate bid to evade justice.

According to the police, operatives of INTERPOL NCB Abuja tracked and monitored Qisheng’s movements before finally apprehending him in Abuja on August 8, 2025. He was later repatriated to Beijing on August 15, 2025, under a police-to-police cooperation framework coordinated by INTERPOL.

“This operation not only reaffirms the Nigeria Police Force’s resolve to ensure that no fugitive finds a safe haven within Nigeria but also reflects the strength of international partnerships in addressing the increasingly complex threats of global crime networks,” Adejobi added.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, commended the operatives involved in the operation and reiterated the Force’s determination to intensify intelligence-sharing and international cooperation in the fight against crime.

“The arrest and repatriation of Dai Qisheng is a clear message to criminals worldwide that the Federal Republic of Nigeria will not be a hiding place for fugitives,” the IGP declared.