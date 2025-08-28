Give us our entitlements, not loans, Taraba varsity ASUU tells FG

By Femi Bolaji, WUKARI

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Federal University Wukari (FUW) branch, has demanded the immediate payment of their accumulated entitlements, outrightly rejecting the Federal Government’s new loan scheme.

The union’s stance came during a protest organised to show their dissatisfaction with the government’s failure to implement long-standing agreements.

Leading the demonstration, ASUU FUW Chairperson, Professor Asabe Mercy, stressed that academics deserve better pay and improved welfare, not debt.

She warned that the public should hold the government accountable if the university system is once again shut down, stating that ASUU would not shy away from a renewed struggle.

According to her, the union is demanding the payment of Earned Academic Allowances (EAA), noting that the recent ₦50 billion release is less than 10 per cent of the total amount owed.

The union also cited a lack of revitalisation funds and poor working conditions as reasons for their protest.

Echoing these sentiments, former ASUU Chairman, Professor Kidzu Oweh, condemned the humiliating remuneration of lecturers.

He questioned how a professor could be expected to survive on ₦300,000 a month while politicians were set to receive salary increases.

Professor Oweh added that ASUU would continue its struggle until the government honours its promises, stressing that the education sector cannot thrive on neglect and half measures.