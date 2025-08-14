Give ADC a chance to prove its worth, Mark begs Nigerians

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, has urged Nigerians to give the party a chance to prove itself in the upcoming bye-elections scheduled for Saturday.

Speaking at an event for ADC candidates in Abuja, Mark stressed the party’s readiness to provide better governance and appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a free, fair, and credible poll.

The gathering brought together ADC senatorial, House of Representatives, and State Houses of Assembly candidates, with Mark and other party leaders underscoring the importance of the elections.

“The ADC is a child of necessity. It was born out of the genuine desire to offer Nigerians an alternative and better governance. Give the party an opportunity to prove its worth,” Mark said.

He called on voters in Anambra, Edo, Oyo, Taraba, Adamawa, Kaduna, Zamfara, Kano, Niger, and Ogun States to back ADC candidates, assuring them of the party’s commitment to delivering on its promises.

Mark further appealed to INEC to act with impartiality and transparency, noting that its performance would be key to rebuilding public trust in the electoral system.

“All eyes are on the Commission to correct past errors that have tarnished its public image. A truly free, fair, and credible election on Saturday could help redeem its reputation,” he said.

The ADC leader commended the courage and dedication of the party’s candidates, urging them and their supporters to obey electoral laws while staying alert against manipulation or intimidation.

He also called on security agencies to ensure a level playing field for all contenders, allowing the will of the people to prevail without interference.