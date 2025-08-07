Ghana’s Osei Boateng wins 2025 Global Citizen Waislitz Grand Prize award

Global Citizen and the Waislitz Foundation have announced the winners of the 2025 Global Citizen Waislitz Awards, recognizing three individuals driving community-powered change in the fight against extreme poverty.

Osei Boateng, Founder and Executive Director of Ghana’s OKB Hope Foundation, has been named the Waislitz Grand Prize Winner. Boateng, a healthcare entrepreneur motivated by personal loss, runs mobile health vans offering care to underserved rural communities.

“This year’s recipients…exemplify the extraordinary impact and innovation we set out to recognize and support,” said Alex Waislitz, Chairman and Founder of the Waislitz Foundation.

Maryanne Gichanga, Co-Founder and CEO of Kenya’s AgriTech Analytics, received the Disruptor Award for her AI-powered soil health and pest detection technology aimed at transforming yields for smallholder farmers.

“We’re proud to celebrate this year’s winners,” said Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans. “Their work is a powerful reminder that meaningful progress most often comes from community-driven solutions.”

Joshua Ichor, Founder and CEO of Nigeria’s Geotek Water Solutions, won the People’s Choice Award for his work building solar-powered water kiosks and monitoring systems in conflict-affected communities. His innovations have provided clean water to over 100,000 people.

Each recipient receives $100,000 to scale their work, with the awards totaling $300,000 annually. Since 2014, the program has recognized 32 changemakers across 15 countries.

“This year’s recipients…are creating sustainable, transformative impact in their communities and beyond,” added Waislitz.