Ghanaian music star Shatta Wale detained over Lamborghini purchase

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has been detained by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in connection with a tax investigation, his management has confirmed.

The move follows the seizure of his yellow Lamborghini, which US authorities allege is linked to a fraud network run by another Ghanaian, Nana Kwabena Amuah. Amuah is currently serving a seven-year jail sentence in the US after defrauding dozens of organisations through vendor impersonation scams.

Wale’s management said the artist, whose real name is Charles Nii Armah, surrendered voluntarily on Wednesday. They stressed that his detention was over “tax obligations,” without addressing the US allegations.

The $150,000 luxury car is expected to be returned to the US to help compensate Amuah’s victims. Wale has denied any connection to Amuah, describing himself as a “third-party owner” and claiming he did not know who shipped the vehicle to Ghana.

Shatta Wale, one of Ghana’s most successful entertainers, rose to international fame after collaborating with Beyoncé on her 2019 hit Already.

His team urged fans to stay calm while his legal advisers work with authorities. “We want to assure all fans and the general public that his legal team is fully engaged and actively working to resolve this matter,” their statement said.

The seizure is part of a wider joint operation between Ghana and US agencies to dismantle international fraud networks. Earlier this month, three Ghanaian nationals accused of running a $100m scam involving romance fraud and phishing attacks were extradited to the US.

