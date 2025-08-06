Ghana Defence, Environment ministers, 6 others die in military helicopter crash

…Tinubu, Atiku, Obi condole with Ghana President over accident

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Ghana’s Ministers of Defence and Environment have died in a military helicopter crash in the central Ashanti region, with six other people, a government spokesperson said.

Defence Minister, Edward Boamah, and Environment, Science and Technology Minister, Ibrahim Muhammed, were also killed in the crash, which Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, described as a national tragedy.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu extended his deepest condolence to President John Mahama, the government and people of Ghana following the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of some top government officials.

Also, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Mr, Peter Obi, Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate in the 2023 election, extended their condolences to President Mahama and people of Ghana over the accident.

Earlier, the Ghana Armed Forces said the aircraft, which was carrying three crew and five passengers, had gone off the radar.

It had taken off from the capital, Accra, at 09:12 local time (and GMT) and was heading to the town of Obuasi for an event to tackle illegal mining. The authorities have not confirmed the cause of the crash.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Staff has directed the country’s flags to fly at half-mast.

He extended condolences to the servicemen, who died in service to the country on behalf of President, John Dramani Mahama, and the government.

Ghana’s Deputy National Security Coordinator and former Agriculture Minister, Muniru Mohammed, was also among the dead, along with Samuel Sarpong, Vice-Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress party.

The crew members were named as Squadron Leader, Peter Anala, Flying Officer, Manin Twum-Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Mensah.

President Mahama was feeling “down, down emotionally,” Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

President Tinubu assured President Mahama and all Ghanaians that the thoughts and prayers of the government and people of Nigeria are with them during this time of profound national loss.

The President urged the Ghanaian nation and the bereaved families and friends to find comfort in the knowledge that their loved ones died in the line of patriotic service to the country.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the souls of the departed and strength for those left behind.

Also, Atiku on his X handle, yesterday, said: “My thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the two Ghanaian cabinet ministers and six others who lost their lives in a fatal military helicopter crash in the Ashanti region of the country.

“My profound condolence also go to the government and people of Ghana. May the souls of the departed rest in peace,” he added.

Obi extends condolence to Mahama

Obi on his X, said: “On behalf of my family and the Obidients family, I want to deeply extend my condolences to President Mahama, and the great People of Ghana over the tragic loss of Minister Boamah, Minister Mohammed and other public officials in the unfortunate helicopter crash today.

“This is a painful moment not just for Ghana but for all of us across the region who stand in solidarity with you.

“To the families of the bereaved, the people of Ghana, and the members of the Armed Forces, please accept my deepest sympathy and solidarity.

“May God comfort the families and the entire nation in this time of sorrow, and may the departed rest in perfect peace, Amen,” he added.