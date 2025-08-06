Ghana: Beware of Hassan Ayariga! By Ochereome Nnanna

Ochereome Nnanna

Don’t let social media rants deceive you: as countries, Ghana is miles ahead of Nigeria. Ghana may be a struggling, developing republic but Nigeria is in stage four of state failure. It is already rubbing shoulders with Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan and Venezuela.

Ghana and Nigeria share a lot in common, top of which is our common Anglophone colonial heritage. Our foremost founding fathers – Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe and Dr Kwame Nkrumah – were the foremost Pan-Africanists. The vision failed in Nigeria because it was ambushed by Islamic imperialism in the North and the triumph of tribal irredentism in the West, thus reducing Azikiwe to a mere Onitsha chieftain. But Nkrumah led Ghana to independence in 1957. It was the first country in Africa to achieve that feat. Nigeria would have been the first in 1956 if Anthony Enahoro’s motion had not been undercut by Northern Members of the Federal Parliament in 1953.

Ghana is also composed of mainly Christians in the South: 71.3 per cent – (Wikipaedia and US Department of State, 2021) – and 19.9 per cent in the North. Despite their diversity, Ghana is very advanced as a united and peaceful country. Citizens are Ghanaians first before any other thing.

The picture is quite the opposite in Nigeria. Even before independence, Nigerians, egged on by the British colonial masters, had weaponised our tribal, religious and regional differences against one another. We have fought a civil war and continue to experience separatist agitations. From sporadic religious conflicts and jihadist uprisings, we are now a country laid prostrate by Boko Haram, bandits and state-condoned Fulani herdsmen “Janjaweed” terrorists who seek to subdue Nigeria for Fulani occupation.

The once mighty armed forces of Nigeria are no longer able to defend our territorial integrity and protect the citizens. Nigeria has the highest number of Out-Of-School Children, OOSC, in the world; over 80 per cent of whom are “supplied” by the Muslim North. Also, Nigeria is the “poverty capital of the world”, due mainly to the fractured socio-cultural fabric of the North occasioned by Sokoto Caliphate misrule.

A Ghanaian politician called Hassan Ayariga, wants to destroy the peace and unity of Ghana with the Arewa virus he picked up during the exile of his family in Northern Nigeria, years ago. His father, Frank Abdulai Ayariga, was a Member of Ghana parliament during President Hilla Liman’s regime. When Liman was overthrown by Flt Lt Jerry Rawlings on December 31, 1981, the Ayarigas fled to Zaria. Hassan was enrolled in Barewa College, the nursery bed that honed the minds of Northern youth in the Arewa ideology and Sokoto Caliphate’s sinister mission in Nigeria.

The only thing that Ayariga could pick up in Northern Nigeria was the ethnic hatred and profiling of the Igbo championed by the late Sardauna of Sokoto, Ahmadu Bello. When he joined politics, he modelled his political ideology after that of the Northern elite which destroyed the North and Nigeria after 64 years of post-independence dominance. He founded a party called APC (All People’s Congress) complete with the broom of Nigeria’s APC (All Progressives Congress). He used it to run for president in 2016 but failed miserably.

To revive his political fortunes, Ayariga decided to capitalise on the ongoing trade disputes between indigenous traders and foreigners, particularly Nigerians, in Ghana. Ghanaian traders feel that foreigners should not be involved in retail trading, an area in which Nigerians (especially Igbo elements) dominate. Ayariga fraudulently exhumed a 2013 video where a parcel of land offered to Eze Ndi Igbo Ghana, Chukwudi Iheanetu, was earmarked for the development of an “Igbo village”. Issues around the project got complicated, and it was cancelled. But Ayariga, apparently with the alleged support of some elements in Nigeria, funded the recent “Nigeria Must Go” protests in Accra, Kumasi, Sekondi and Tamale. Fortunately, the violence and killings he had hoped for did not materialise.

I need to warn the good people of Ghana to beware of Hassan Ayariga. During colonial times, Ghana and Nigeria influenced each other positively. Azikiwe brought Pan Africanism from America to this continent. He started his journalism career in 1933 in Ghana before returning to establish his West African Pilot newspaper chain. Nkrumah picked up from Zik and became even a more famous, practical Pan-Africanist. Unfortunately, after Nkrumah, Kofi Busia became Ghana’s leader in 1969. He discarded Nkrumah’s Pan-Africanist programme and expelled Nigerians, mostly Yoruba merchants. Igbo people were embroiled in the civil war in the East then. Ghana’s economy collapsed, and Ghanaians flooded to Nigeria as economic refugees.

They lived here happily until Shehu Shagari’s expulsion of illegal aliens in 1983. It appeared to target millions of Ghanaians, more so as it was dubbed: “Ghana Must Go”. Even if Ayariga’s dream comes true and Nigerians leave Ghana tomorrow, the Ghana economy will collapse again. Economically, Ghana is nothing without Nigeria. Happily, the current political leadership under President John Mahama understands this. He has made it clear that there is “no place for xenophobia in Ghana”.

If the worst comes, it will do neither Nigeria nor Ghana any good. But a virus like Ayariga will dance with joy if the worst comes, so long as he becomes president. That was exactly the playbook of Nigeria’s APC. According to its former Chairman Abubakar Baraje, Northern APC leaders brought in Fulani militants to fight Jonathan’s government if they lost the 2015 election. They have since transformed into bandits ravaging the North. This Northern Nigeria copycat could resort to importing the same militants to Ghana. After all, it worked in Nigeria. Ghana people must see through his cheap populist posturing and be wise.

There is no substitute for good governance. If the law enforcement agencies are optimised to implement the laws, the criminality that Ayariga and his cohorts are attributing to Nigerians can be controlled.

Beware of this tool of Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen sponsors!