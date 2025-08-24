Get out of Edo, Okpebholo warns cultists, moves against school proprietors’ ‘excesses’

By Ozioruva Aliu

Governor Monday Okpeb-holo of Edo State has read the riot act to cultists and kidnappers, warning them to vacate the state immediately, or face the full weight of the law.

This is just as the state government introduced a new policy on education that mandates younger siblings to use approved textbooks previously purchased by their older siblings.

The state also said only students who have completed basic one to nine and senior secondary school three are permitted to hold graduation celebrations.

Meanhwhile, the declaration against cultism followed the demolition of a building in Egbaen Community along Upper Siluko Road in Egor Local Government Area of the state allegedly used as a base for cult initiation rites and ritual practices.

The operation, codenamed “Operation Flush Out Cultists and Kidnappers,” was executed by the Edo State Special Security Squad alongside other security agencies and community stakeholders.

Coordinator of the Security Squad, Idemudia Noah, confirmed that the building was linked to one Marvelous Adetarami, said to be a leader of the Maphite cult group, and allegedly converted the bungalow into a shrine and meeting point for illegal activities.

“We were here some days ago to seal up this building following allegations of cultism, ritual practices and other nefarious activities of suspected Maphite cult leader Marvelous Adetarami and his members,” Idemudia told journalists at the scene.

He disclosed that despite the earlier sealing of the premises, intelligence reports confirmed that the suspects resumed their clandestine operations under the cover of darkness.

According to him, their continued defiance prompted the government’s decision to demolish the structure.

“We got credible information that the suspected cult leader Marvellous Adetarami and his members still gathered to have their meetings in this sealed bungalow, where the horrible shrine was discovered,” he revealed.

Residents of the area, who had lived in fear for months, applauded the government’s swift action, expressing relief that a major source of insecurity in the community had finally been neutralised.

“Neighbours and community members are all joyous seeing the building pulled down, as they have lived in fear following the suspect’s activities,” Idemudia noted.

He reiterated the state’s commitment under Governor Okpebholo to creating a secure and law-abiding environment that fosters peace, development and community well-being, saying: “Edo State Government has promised hard times for those perpetrating criminal activities across the state. There is no hiding place for them. Edo is no longer a safe haven for crime or criminality.”

On the new policy on education, a statement by the state’s Commissioner for Education, Dr Emmanuel Iyamu, warned that no textbooks should contain workspaces within its content as they would be derecognised by the ministry.

The statement reads: “This policy is aimed at ensuring that pupils, students, parents, guardians, stakeholders, and school managers remain focused on achieving quality learning outcomes at the conclusion of each educational level.

“The minimum age of a pupil to write MBA (primary 6) remains 10 yrs. In line with the provisions of the National and Edo State Policies on Education, henceforth, only students who have completed the Basic 1-9 and Senior Secondary 3 are permitted to hold modest graduation celebrations. However, promenade (prom) ceremonies are highly discouraged as it encourages indecency amongst the students. For the avoidance of doubt, all Pre-Basic pupils are not allowed to embark on graduation ceremonies and parties across the state.”

“School administrators are once again advised to acquaint themselves with the statutory documents that govern and regulate the standard operations of schools in the State. These include the Education Law, the National and Edo State Policies on Education, Ministry of Education circulars, and other regulatory instruments. Compliance with these documents is mandatory. In particular, the National and Edo State Policies on Education, which equally uphold the following principles:

“All public school heads must provide the approved list of books and learning materials for students. The sale of books by school staff is strictly prohibited. No parent shall be coerced to purchase books from a specific vendor.”