Get me off FG’s wanted list, Igboho pleads with Ooni of Ife

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Igboho, has appealed to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, to intervene and help secure his removal from the Federal Government’s wanted persons list.

Igboho made the plea during a courtesy visit to the Ooni’s palace in Ile-Ife over the weekend, where he also tendered an apology to the monarch for previously making disparaging remarks against him.

Addressing the Ooni, Igboho said his bank accounts had been frozen by the Nigerian government, further complicating his situation. He begged the monarch to intervene on his behalf to lift the embargo and help restore his access to his finances.

“I want you to forgive and forget whatever wrong I’ve done to you. You are my father, and I know you have already forgiven me, judging by the warm reception I received here,” Igboho said.

“I am here to seek your continued support. I’m still on the Federal Government’s wanted list, and I want you to help me clear my name. My bank account has been frozen, and I plead with you to assist in lifting the embargo. I believe only you can help me.”

He also urged the Ooni to intensify efforts in addressing rising insecurity in Yorubaland by mobilizing local vigilante groups and other Yoruba security outfits to combat threats infiltrating from other parts of the country.

“We need to act quickly. Insecurity from the North is spreading into Yorubaland. I urge you to deploy our people into the forests to confront and drive away these kidnappers. We have the capacity to protect our people. The Yoruba are not slaves to anyone,” he stated.

In his response, the Ooni assured Igboho of his support and promised to work towards having his name removed from the government’s wanted list. The monarch also emphasized the need for diplomacy and unity in pursuing the Yoruba cause.

“I have forgiven you. As a father, I am not angry. You are a brave man and a symbol of pride in Yorubaland. You will not die young,” the Ooni said.

“However, we must understand that conflict does not bring development. Let us work together peacefully. I am confident that with unity and cooperation, we will achieve our goals, and God will give us victory.”