Genetic evidence confirms early puberty accelerates disease risk

By Sola Ogundipe

A groundbreaking study from Buck Institute researchers has confirmed a powerful genetic connection between early reproductive timing and accelerated ageing in women. Published in eLife, the research reveals that girls who experience puberty before age 11 or give birth before age 21 face significantly higher risks of chronic diseases and age-related decline.

Women with early puberty or childbirth have twice the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, heart failure, and obesity, and their risk of severe metabolic disorders is four times higher than those with later reproductive timing.

In contrast, later puberty and childbirth are genetically linked to longer lifespan, slower biological ageing, and reduced risk of diseases like Alzheimer’s.

The study supports the theory of antagonistic pleiotropy—the idea that traits beneficial for early reproduction may carry long-term health costs. Researchers identified 126 genetic markers tied to early reproductive events, many of which are involved in key ageing pathways like IGF-1, AMPK, and mTOR signalling. Using data from nearly 200,000 women in the UK Biobank, scientists conducted one of the most comprehensive genetic analyses to date.

They found that early reproductive timing contributes to higher Body Mass Index (BMI), which in turn increases vulnerability to metabolic diseases.

Lead researcher Dr Pankaj Kapahi emphasised the need to integrate reproductive history into broader medical care—not just OB/GYN visits. He advocates for personalised health strategies, including lifestyle changes and metabolic screenings, to mitigate risks associated with early puberty and childbirth. The study also notes a concerning trend: the average age of menstruation in U.S. girls has dropped by about three months per decade since the 1970s, potentially increasing future health burdens.

Kapahi concludes that while we cannot change our genetic inheritance, understanding these tradeoffs empowers us to make informed choices about health, lifestyle, and medical care. This research opens new doors for optimising women’s health across generations by turning genetic insight into actionable care.