Gender inclusion, youth empowerment key to Nigeria’s devt – Mignot, EU Ambassador

L-R: Head, Advancement, LBS, Jacinta Anakua; Director of LBS Public Sector Initiative, Prof. Franklin Ngwu; EU Amb. to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot; Dean, Lagos Business School, Prof. Olayinka David-West ; Director of Africa Retail Academy, LBS, Prof. Uchenna Uzo; Chief Marketing Officer, LBS, Nsima Ogedi-Alakwe; and Executive Assistant to Dean/Strategic Partnerships, Alex Ererobe, during the Ambassador’s visit to Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University recently.

By Prisca Sam-Duru

The European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, His Excellency Gautier Mignot, has stressed the importance of gender inclusion, youth empowerment, and combating disinformation, describing them as transformative tools for development.

Amb Mignot spoke recently on “The EU as a Trusted Partner for Nigeria and the World,” during an engaging fireside chat at the Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University.

In his keynote speech, Mignot pointed out the complex realities of today’s interconnected world, from climate change and disinformation, to global inequality, while outlining the EU’s triple transition agenda- green, digital, and inclusive, as key to addressing shared challenges and fostering sustainable prosperity.

“Our partnership with Nigeria is rooted in transparency and mutual respect. Your progress is our progress,” he said, reaffirming the EU’s role as a reliable partner in Africa, with significant investments in climate-smart agriculture, renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and education.

Mignot further highlighted initiatives such as the Global Gateway Investment Strategy, supporting projects like the OMI-EKO maritime transport system in Lagos and expanding Nigeria’s optic fibre networks. He then stressed the importance of gender inclusion, youth empowerment, and combating disinformation as transformative tools for development.

In her opening remarks, Dean of Lagos Business School, Professor Olayinka David-West, emphasised the importance of creating platforms that bridge public and private sector priorities.

“At Lagos Business School, we see ourselves as a convening space where ideas, policy, and leadership converge to drive sustainable development. The European Union’s commitment to inclusive growth, education, and innovation

resonates strongly with our vision to develop responsible leaders to inspire Africa’s growth,” she said.

The session, held recently, brought together faculty, alumni, students, policymakers, and industry leaders to reflect on the EU’s enduring partnership with Nigeria and explore pathways for deeper collaboration.

The event was moderated by Professor Franklin Ngwu, Director, LBS Public Sector Initiative and Professor of Strategic Management and Governance. It featured a lively Q&A with attendees exploring Nigeria’s evolving role in global multilateralism, opportunities for youth mobility, and academic exchange through initiatives like Erasmus+.

The programme also marked yet another milestone in Lagos Business School’s tradition of fostering cross-sectoral engagement that informs policy, empowers leaders, and strengthens international cooperation.

In a closing remark, Director of Africa Retail Academy and Faculty Director, LBS, Professor Uchenna Uzo, expressed gratitude to the EU delegation and reaffirmed LBS’s commitment to hosting thought leadership forums that bridge global and local perspectives. “Today’s conversation reinforces the importance of partnerships built on trust, knowledge, and shared responsibility. Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University, remains dedicated to fostering dialogue that shapes Africa’s sustainable future,” he noted.