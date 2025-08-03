Gen tells Igbo: Get Nnamdi Kanu out of detention before 2027

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB leader

By Steve Oko & Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Major Gen Nwokoro Ijioma, retd, has urged Igbo leaders, particularly South-East governors, to demand the release of detained leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, before 2027, describing his continued detention as “spite on the entire Igbo race.”

This was just as youths from 17 states demanded that President Bola Tinubu release the IPOB leader without further delay.

While Ijioma argued that if Igbo political elites would priotise his release, the Federal Government would bow to the demand, the youths, under the aegis of the Supreme Council of Southern Nigerian Youths Leaders, said Kanu’s release has become imperative to ensure distributive justice in the country.

Ijioma said: “I want Ndigbo to demand and ensure the release of Nnamdi Kanu before the 2027 elections. If his incarceration continues into the 2027 elections, it will amount to chasing shadows.”

Ijioma, who was a guest speaker at the July edition of Ikengaonline town hall meeting, expressed dismay over the docility of Igbo political elites over the matter.

According to him, if all political stakeholders in the South-East were united in pressing for Kanu’s release, he would have long been freed. Ijioma further argued that Kanu had no business remaining in detention, having been earlier discharged and acquitted by the courts.

His words: “The continued incarceration of Kanu is a spite on all Ndigbo. Nigerians have taken the humanity from Ndigbo. Take everything from a man, but don’t take his humanity. Kanu represents that downtrodden Igbo man that has been deprived of even the basic provisions in our constitution. We should have freedom and liberty.

“As long as Nnamdi Kanu remains in jail, Ndigbo, as a people, remain in prison. Freeing Nnamdi Kanu should be a top most priority, even to this administration. If they really want to show any positive sign or even pretences of saying we are trying to reintegrate the Igbo, then they have to free Kanu because his freedom will be a win for the Igbo.

“Kanu’s release is very relevant to the 2027 politics; Kanu needs to be freed and the Igbo should go for it. If they will be of any relevance in participating in that politics, Kanu has to be released. I do not see what he did that was not doubly done by other people. Where is Sunday Igboho (the Oduduwa Republic agitator) that took letter to Britain? Is he in jail? Is Igboho being detained?”

Asked if he would tie the participation of Ndigbo in the 2027 election to Kanu’s release as a condition, he objected.

“No. It is far from it. I am saying that it is very important that Kanu is released. Kanu’s problem is a political persecution. So, it is not a matter for the generals, whether serving or retired. It is a battle for the Igbo political elites, the governors of the South-East states. If the five South-East governors are representing the interests of Igbo and they come together, they are capable of ensuring that Kanu is released. So, it is not for retired generals. Let the political leaders do the needful and secure the release of Nnamdi Kanu. It should occupy their topmost priority.

And if they call it a duty, they will release him.”

Meanwhile, addressing newsmen in Onitsha after a meeting held by the group, President of the Supreme Council of Southern Nigerian Youths Leaders, Mr Arthur Obiora, said the meeting was an intentional effort to build strong synergy and symbiotic relationship among youth leaders across states in the South.

According to Obiora, the deliberation was the beginning of a growing awareness and consciousness among Southern Nigerian youths in lending voice to the Nigeria project and actively advocate for policies aimed at bringing accelerated infrastructure and human capital development to the South.