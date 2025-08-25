GBG Records signs singer JHAYCOLE to four-year deal

GBG Records has signed Okechukwu Chibueze Victor, popularly known by his stage name JHAYCOLE, on an exclusive four-year 360 deal. This landmark agreement solidifies GBG Records as the official home of JHAYCOLE, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in his career and in the Nigerian music scene.

The 360 deal covers not only music production and distribution but also artist management, branding, live performances, merchandising, endorsements, and global representation. This holistic approach ensures that JHAYCOLE has the full backing of GBG Records in developing his craft and expanding his influence across Africa and beyond.

Speaking on the partnership, a spokesperson for GBG Records expressed: “We are thrilled to welcome JHAYCOLE into the GBG family. His talent, creativity, and energy perfectly align with our vision of shaping the next generation of global African stars. This four-year journey promises groundbreaking music, unforgettable performances, and a legacy that will resonate with fans worldwide.”

JHAYCOLE, known for his unique sound blending Afrobeat, contemporary R&B, and street rhythms, has already built a strong grassroots following. With GBG Records’ industry expertise, cutting-edge resources, and international networks, the artist is set to unlock his full potential and establish himself as one of the most promising voices of his generation.

In his words, JHAYCOLE shared: “This is more than just a record deal for me; it’s a dream come true. GBG Records believes in my vision, my sound, and my story. I’m ready to give the world music that speaks to the soul, unites people, and represents where I come from.”

Fans can look forward to new music releases, videos, and major projects from JHAYCOLE under the GBG Records umbrella in the coming months.

With this signing, GBG Records continues its mission to nurture talent, create global opportunities for African artists, and push the boundaries of entertainment excellence.