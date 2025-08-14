Press Week: Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim tasks journalists to remain fearless

From left is AbdulRazaq Hamzat,representative of Gbenga-Olawepo-Hashim,and Mallam Rafiu Ajakaiye, Chief Press Secretary to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq exchanging pleasantries at the event

…donates N5M to the Kwara Correspondents’ of NUJ

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

One of the founders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)and a presidential hopeful, Gbenga-Olawepo-Hashim, has tasked journalists to remain fearless in holding institutions accountable.

Olawepo-Hashim also emphasised his conviction that a vibrant and independent press remains a pillar of democracy.

He made this statement while receiving an award at the 45th anniversary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Correspondents’ Chapel in Kwara State, which evolved into more than just a celebration of press freedom on Wednesday.

It became a moment of national reflection as presidential hopeful, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, dedicated his Award of Excellence to “the Nigerian youth and all victims of institutional abuse.”

Delivering the message on his behalf, Abdulrazaq Hamzat told an audience of journalists, civil society leaders, and political figures that the award was not about personal achievement but about giving voice to those silenced by systemic injustice.

Backing words with action, Hashim announced a N5 million donation to the Correspondents’ Chapel, underscoring his belief that a vibrant and independent press remains the “pillar of democracy”.

He urged journalists to remain fearless in holding institutions accountable in order to achieve the much desired results in democracy

Hashim also described institutional abuse, particularly in the academic sector as a “silent killer of democracy” that stifles innovation, silences dissent, and weakens trust in governance.

Citing his personal experience, he recalled how the University of Lagos withheld his degree certificate after disagreements tied to student activism.

“They could withhold a certificate, but not knowledge,” he said, explaining how the setback propelled him to establish Set and Sell, a political communication firm that laid the foundation for his success as a PR strategist and entrepreneur.

He also highlighted the case of Abdulrazaq Hamzat,one of his aides who was expelled and denied a Master’s certificate by the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) due to disputes over student association activities.

Such actions, Hashim warned, are “a dangerous stain on Nigeria’s democratic credentials.”

“Institutions should address intellectual issues intellectually, not through victimization,” he added.

Analysts at the event noted that Hashim’s gesture and remarks align with his long standing advocacy for human rights, systemic reform, and accountability, principles that continue to define his political journey.

The NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel, comprising 50 elites national media outfit as the vanguard of press freedom, said Hashim was honoured not only for his national vision but also for the humanitarian work of the Gbenga Hashim Foundation, which has impacted lives across Nigeria.

The anniversary event drew together journalists, political leaders, and civil society advocates, united in calls for stronger institutions that protect rather than oppress. For many, Hashim’s message added renewed urgency to that demand.

Media guru and Oloriewe of Oro Kingdom, Alhaji Abdulraheem Adedoyin, a former Kwara State Commissioner for Communication and former Special Adviser to the Government on Media,in his remark urged journalists to remain steadfast in their calling.

“As journalists, you must remain steadfast and committed to the ethics of the profession,” Adedoyin said in his goodwill message. “No governor has done what Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has done, especially in terms of development in Kwara South.”

He commended the governor’s achievements and encouraged the media to report not only what is happening in Kwara but also beyond the state. “There is so much progress to showcase. Report it, and let the world know,” he added.

Adedoyin also praised the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Correspondents’ Chapel for successfully hosting the Press Week and bringing members together, saying, “I thank the NUJ for coming together to make this event a reality.”

The celebration also featured a presentation by the Kwara State Commissioner for Communications, Hon. Bolanle Olukoju, represented by Alhaji Jimoh Salau who described the Renewed Hope Agenda as a transformative blueprint anchored on economic reform, security, infrastructure, social welfare, and youth empowerment.

She noted that policies such as fuel subsidy removal, exchange rate unification, and tax reforms were “bold, sometimes politically risky, but necessary to lay the foundation for a more stable and competitive economy.”

Highlighting achievements, she cited over ₦1 trillion saved from subsidy removal, improved crude oil production, growing foreign investments, and major infrastructure projects including the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway.

She also mentioned social programmes such as conditional cash transfers, student loans, and access to affordable credit, adding that inflation had dropped from 34.6% to 23.7% as of May 2025. Olukoju urged journalists to “amplify these achievements” as part of the drive towards a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

In his address, the Chairman of the chapel, Abdulhakeem Garba, reflected on his six years in office, describing them as “six years of happiness and sadness, smiles and cries, which are the prices being paid as servant leaders.”

Garba expressed appreciation to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for his consistent support to the chapel and appealed for a media tour across the state’s 193 wards or at least the 24 constituencies to showcase the administration’s projects.

He also advised members to “maximize their strength for the benefit of the chapel and refrain from acts that will divide us,” praying for the incoming leadership to achieve greater success.

The Director-General/Chief Executive of the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Comrade Issa Aremu, also sent a goodwill message delivered on his behalf by Damilola Omole.

He commended the choice of the theme, describing it as timely in assessing infrastructure development, job creation, and economic reforms under the current administration.

Aremu said MINILS supports the Renewed Hope Agenda by leveraging international cooperation to enhance sustainable workplace development through capacity building, research, education, and institutional linkages.

He urged journalists to “seize the opportunity of this Press Week to impart information which is very significant for the citizens to make informed decisions” and pledged the institute’s continuous collaboration with the media