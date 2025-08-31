Gbenga Daniel’s senatorial journey is blessing to Ogun-East – Omoniyi

A former Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor during Otunba Gbenga Daniel’s administration in Ogun State, Adewale Omoniyi, has described Senator Daniel’s senatorial journey as a blessing to Ogun East that must be sustained for continuity and greater development.

Speaking in a press conference at the weekend, Omoniyi noted that in a political climate where empowerment has often been reduced to token handouts, Daniel has consistently proven that true leadership is about building institutions, developing people and leaving behind legacies that endure.

According to him, Daniel’s record speaks volumes: sponsoring countless students for studies at home and abroad, providing farmers with seeds and fertilisers, facilitating zero-interest loans for small businesses and absorbing a large portion of Ogun’s civil, teaching and local government workforce during his governorship tenure.

“Those who benefitted from OGD’s vision are still part of Ogun’s growth story today. That is what real empowerment looks like,” Omoniyi stressed.

Omoniyi, who is an ex-governorship candidate in the 2019 elections and President of Patronage of Nigerians UK, also praised Daniel’s performance in the Senate where he has sponsored over 17 impactful bills and currently serves as Chair of the Senate Navy Committee.

Notable achievements include securing a naval base for Ogun Waterside, sponsoring the bills that created the Federal College of Aviation in Ilara Remo and the Federal Medical Centre in Ijebu Ode, and championing the Southwest Development Commission.

“OGD is redefining what it means to represent Ogun East,” Omoniyi said. “His legislative record is not about noise or optics, it is about real impact.”

Highlighting Daniel’s background as a successful engineer and entrepreneur, Omoniyi remarked that Daniel did not come into politics to find himself but to extend a track record of excellence.

“Before politics, OGD had already founded Kresta Laurel, one of Nigeria’s top engineering firms. He came into public service prepared, and he has never stopped proving his capacity to deliver,” he said.

Omoniyi concluded by urging stakeholders and constituents to ensure that Daniel’s work continues for the benefit of Ogun East and the wider Southwest.

“Leadership of this caliber is rare. What OGD is building goes beyond individuals, it is a legacy that generations will benefit from. This is why his senatorial journey must continue,” he declared.