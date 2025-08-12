Gavi led mission commits $5m to strengthen routine immunization, others in Kano

…Lights up Kano PHCs with solar energy to boost immunisation, reduce maternal mortality

KANO — A Vaccine Alliance, Gavi-led mission has unveiled plans to commit the whopping sum of $5 million over the next two years to support the Kano State government in strengthening the routine immunisation and other critical infrastructure.

Gavi’s Senior Country Manager, Jessica Crawford, announced this during a courtesy visit to the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr. Suleiman Wali Sani.

Crawford said the funding will be used to support the state in the area of cold chain equipment, vaccine supply chain and health workforce among others.

According to her, “GAVI is committing approximately 5 million U.S. dollars over the next two years in Kano State. This funding is intended to support, of course, routine immunisation strengthening. But as we saw today, some of the critical infrastructure investments that we were making also have broader implications for primary health care and maternal mortality, such as the solarization that we saw this morning at the health facility. So we look forward to supporting your efforts in partnership with you, and really under the leadership of His Excellency and the Honorable Commissioner and state teams.

“Our funding, it does go towards supporting some of that critical infrastructure, cold chain equipment, vaccine supply chain, a health workforce, which we saw today, and in discussions is a critical gap in Kano State. And we look forward to supporting you in your efforts to strengthen the health workforce and ensure that you have robust numbers of health workers. Support efforts in service delivery and in community engagement and in community mobilization. This is what Gavi’s funding will go directly to support you in.

“Gavi also supports vaccines, as you know, the protection of those vaccines is paramount in ensuring that the vaccines that we co-fund with the federal government of Nigeria reach the children of Kano State and across all of the country.

“Kano State is a critical partner for us in our efforts as the Gavi Alliance to reach zero-dose children. Kano State is home to a large number of zero-dose children, as you know, and approximately two-thirds of the children in Kano State do not receive their full course of vaccines. This is something that we collectively endeavor to change and to improve upon.

“We know there has been much investment in Kano State over the number of years, and so with our commitment of resources, we’re also committing to supporting you to do things differently, to help you in achieving your goals so that those resources are used in the best way and most effective and transparent way possible.

“And we’ll together then set expectations on mutual accountability and how we can support one another to ensure that that funding is availed and that it is used for strengthening the system and reaching all children with lifesaving vaccines. We’ll look for opportunities to have mutual accountability, improved visibility into how the funds that we’re supporting you with are being used and managed for improved performance,” Crawford however stated.

Responding, Governor Abba Yusuf represented by the Chief of Staff, Dr. Suleiman Wali Sani commended the donor partners for their immense supports and contribution to the state.

He described the support as timely particularly in the face of outbreak of diphtheria cases recorded in the state.

Earlier, the Gavi led mission in collaboration with United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, Gates Foundation, World Health Organization, WHO have lighted up not fewer than 28 primary healthcare centres with installation of 8kilowatts solar panels to boost immunization and reduce maternal mortality across the state.

Speaking during the symbolic handing over of the facility to the government at the Panshekara PHC, the UNICEF Chief of Kano Field Office, Rahama Farah said the intervention focuses on Nigeria’s 100 zero-dose Local Government Areas where a significant number of children remaining unvaccinated and deprived from other primary health care services.

Farah who was represented by the Officer-in-Charge, Michael Banda, however, said it adopted a strategic criteria which included facilities located in zero-dose LGAs and facilities having minimal human resources to select the benefitting Primary Healthcare Centres, PHC.

He maintained that with the provision of the source of power it will enable proper vaccine refrigeration, round-the-clock primary health services, and reduced dependence on fossil fuels.

Earlier, the Kano State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Abubakar Labaran warned against misuse of the facilities for purposes other than it main purposes.

Dr. Labaran, however maintained that the facilities will go a long way to help the state address the zero dose and crush rates of maternal mortality in the state.