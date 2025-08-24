Gamji: The epitome of modern democracy in Zamfara

By Nura Sani Abdullahi

In the political history of Zamfara State, democracy has often been tested by instability, impunity, and governance failures that weakened the trust of the people in leadership. For decades, the state became a mirror of Nigeria’s broader challenges — electoral manipulation, lack of accountability, and politics that served the interests of the few over the collective will of the people.

However, history also teaches us that no society remains stagnant forever. In the midst of despair, a new chapter always opens. For Zamfara, that chapter began with Gamji, whose leadership has become the true reflection of modern democracy.

Unlike the politics of old, which was defined by patronage, exclusion, and disregard for the ordinary citizen, Gamji represents a shift toward governance anchored on transparency, people’s participation, and fairness. He stands as proof that democracy is not merely about conducting elections, but about ensuring that the voice of the people translates into action, development, and justice.

Modern democracy thrives on accountability and inclusiveness. Gamji has redefined governance in Zamfara by restoring dignity to the ballot, respecting the will of the electorate, and ensuring that leadership is responsive to the needs of the masses. In a state where for years elections were viewed as mere rituals, he has returned credibility to the process, reinforcing the belief that every vote counts and every citizen matters.

History will remember that the struggle for democracy in Zamfara was not about replacing one leader with another, but about breaking the cycle of impunity that held the people hostage. Gamji symbolizes that break — a departure from the old order to a new era where democracy is practiced in its true form: government of the people, by the people, and for the people.

As Zamfara continues to face challenges of security and development, Gamji’s leadership reminds us that democracy is not a finished product but a continuous process of strengthening institutions, protecting freedoms, and delivering good governance. His legacy is not only in policies but in restoring hope that Zamfara can truly rise on the wings of democracy.

Indeed, Dauda Lawal ‘Gamji” stands tall as the epitome of modern democracy in Zamfara State — a beacon that history will celebrate as the leader who gave power back to the people!

Engr Nura Sani Abdullahi, Sarkin Samarin Tsafe, wrote in from Gusau