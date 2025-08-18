Galadima accuses FG of planning to rig 2027 election

By Bayo Wahab

Buba Galadima, a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has claimed that the Federal Government is plotting to rig the 2027 election.

Galadima, who appeared on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on Monday, said the NNPP will teach the government a lesson in the coming general election.

He said, “What is going on is very easy, what this government is planning is to rig election in 2027.”

Asked how he knew about the alleged plan, Galadima said, “From their antics, they say it. When they go a governor to ask him to decamp, if you don’t decamp we will take away the power from you not that we will get you to be voted out. That’s what they do and they don’t understand.”

According to him, the Federal Government is not criticised enough because “there are no politicians in the country.”

The NNPP chieftain stated that Nigerian politics is full of opportunists, noting that despite his struggles, he has not been elected into any elective position because he’s considered a ‘bad politician’ in the context of Nigerian politics.

On the just-concluded by-election, which took place in 13 states over the weekend, Galadima accused the Independent National Electoral Commission of overseeing illegality.

“I want to make a very important issue out of this by-election. All of them were conducted illegally by INEC.”

“When a vacancy occurs, INEC is under obligation to conduct by-elections within three months. Some of the by-elections were conducted two years after,” he said.

He argued that if affected candidates go to courts to challenge the elections, they could be declared null and void because “that is what the constitutions says.”

Vanguard News