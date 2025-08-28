G4EP to train young girls on digital skills

In line with its vision of empowering the girl-child through education, engagement, entrepreneurship, and innovative skills, the Gender Education, Engagement, Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Program (G4EP) has announced the launch of a transformative training initiative for young girls across Nigeria.

The programme is anchored under the RISE Project — Renewed Hope for Inclusion, Support and Empowerment — a flagship initiative of G4EP designed to align with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

By creating opportunities for girls to develop creative and digital skills, the project reflects the government’s vision of building an inclusive society where no one is left behind.

The programme will focus on Photography, Web Design, Cinematography, and Graphic Design—four powerful areas in today’s creative and digital economy. By equipping young girls with these in-demand skills, G4EP seeks not only to bridge the gender gap in technology and media but also to empower participants to become creators, innovators, and leaders in their chosen fields.

“In today’s world, digital literacy and creativity open doors to limitless opportunities. Whether through photography that tells compelling stories, websites that shape businesses, graphics that communicate powerful messages, or films that inspire, young people are rewriting narratives and shaping society. Unfortunately, many girls are often left behind due to lack of access, mentorship, or financial support.

“A key highlight of the initiative is that registration and training are completely free of charge. This ensures that every girl, regardless of financial background, has equal access to world-class training and mentorship. With the free training commences on September 8th, 2025, G4EP has removed barriers that often limit the girl child. This is the true spirit of Renewed Hope—giving every girl a fair chance to learn, grow, and shine,” said the organisers.

According to Hon. Dr. Mrs. Judith Mayen Ogbara, chairman of G4EP, “The RISE Project is a direct response to the President’s Renewed Hope Program. It is about inclusion, empowerment, and creating pathways for the girl child to rise above limitations. Through this training, we are preparing girls to compete globally in technology, creativity, and entrepreneurship.”

With this initiative, G4EP continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to the empowerment of girls in Nigeria. By equipping them with creative and digital skills, the program is shaping a new generation of storytellers, innovators, and entrepreneurs who will leave their mark on the world.

Interested applicants can register through the official G4EP training portal, and selected participants will receive mentorship, practical sessions, and access to industry-standard resources throughout the programme.