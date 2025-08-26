G. Bissau PM sent to Senegal hospital after collapse

Braima Camara

Guinea-Bissau’s prime minister was hospitalised in neighbouring Senegal after collapsing during a speech by his west African country’s president, a source close to his office told AFP.

Braima Camara, 57, was named to the post in early August.

After initially standing up, the head of government collapsed while President Umaro Sissoco Embalo was giving an address at the presidential palace, an AFP journalist saw.

“At the end of the ceremony, he felt unwell and fainted,” a source close to the prime minister’s inner circle confirmed to AFP.

Camara was then evacuated aboard a Senegalese army plane for admission to hospital in Dakar, said the same source.

No public declaration has been given on Camara’s collapse.

“The prime minister is out of danger. He received very quick and effective care even before his evacuation,” another member of Camara’s entourage told AFP.