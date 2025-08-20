Future of education lies in innovative collaborations — Egbewole

The Vice Chancellor of University of Ilorin Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole

By Demola Akinyemi, ILORIN

Consortium of both public and private universities in Kwara state, under the aegis of the KU8+ Consortium, has called for innovative collaborations among universities, saying that’s where solutions to global challenges of higher education lie.

Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, the Vice Chancellor of University of Ilorin and Chairman of the KU8+ Consortium, said this at the third international conference of the group at the Kwara State University (KWASU) Malete.

He explained that the future of education, research, teaching, innovation, and community engagement lies in partnership.

“In a world marked by rapid change, complex challenges, and increasing interconnectedness, no university, no institution, can thrive in isolation. The future of quality education, impactful research, and sustainable development lies in partnership — in our ability to move forward by moving together”.he said

Egbewole, who said that higher education is faced with a number of challenges globally, added that the only way to navigate the challenges is to collectively interrogate the challenges, and in unison, look for solutions that are not only practicable, pragmatic but also sustainable.

He said that the KU8+ Conference is more than just a meeting of minds, adding that it is a manifestation of shared vision to strengthen higher education and research collaboration within members’ network and beyond.

“This year’s theme, “Innovation and Sustainability of Higher Education in a Changing World” resonates deeply with the collective spirit that underpins our consortium — the need to change the face of higher education in our immediate communities as a collective, to serve as a springboard for changing the narrative of higher education globally and make our efforts count.

“We have resolved as a Consortium to collaborate so that we can achieve more within the context of the popular refrain that if you want to move far, move together”.

In his speech, the executive secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abdullahi Ribadu, represented by Ademola Ekanola, chastised some universities in the country which he said would rather collaborate with foreign universities rather than local universities with vast resources, experiences and know how of their peers in the country. The NUC executive secretary also called on the leadership of the consortium not to jeopardize quality at the expense of mediocrity.

Also speaking, the Vice Chancellor of the KWASU, Professor Shaykh Luqman Jimoh, said that it is through deliberate initiatives and innovations that universities can position themselves to lead change and respond to real-time challenges.

“At a time like this, when emerging technologies, global dynamics, and shifting educational models are changing the face of higher education, it is crucial for universities to remain relevant and innovative”.

While speaking on the theme of the conference: “Innovation and Sustainability of Higher Education in a Changing World”, KWASU VC said that it is not only timely, adding that it is also most appropriate.

“This theme aligns perfectly with the vision and mission of the KU8+ Consortium, which is committed to advancing the university system in Kwara state through collaboration, innovation, and the development of leadership in academia.

“This conference, like the ones before it, reflects the intentional efforts of the KU8+ Consortium to embrace global trends and take bold steps in sustaining higher education for future generations. It is commendable that KU8+ continues to serve as a platform for constructive engagement among institutions, bringing together diverse perspectives and expertise.

In her address, the chairman of the local organizing committee of the conference, Professor Olubukola Christianah Dada, who is also the Deputy Vice Chancellor Academic, KWASU, said that the conference received over 1,200 abstracts covering all 25 sub themes from across every geopolitical zone in Nigeria and beyond.