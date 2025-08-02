FUPRE VC salutes Orodje of Okpe’s impactful reign

Effurun, Delta State — The Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE), Professor Ezekiel Oghenenyeworo Agbalagba, has lauded the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Major General Felix Mujakperuo (Rtd), CFR, MNI, Orhue I, for his visionary and impactful leadership as he marks the 19th anniversary of his coronation.

In a congratulatory message issued on behalf of FUPRE’s Governing Council, Senate, staff, and students, Prof. Agbalagba described the monarch’s reign as a model of discipline, integrity, and service to humanity.

“Your Majesty’s reign is distinguished by exceptional service — as a senior military officer, legal scholar, and statesman — characterized by integrity, discipline, and visionary leadership,” the VC said.

He commended the Orodje’s role in promoting peace, stability, and unity, which he noted had laid a solid foundation for sustainable development in Okpe Kingdom, Delta State, and the nation at large.

Prof. Agbalagba also expressed gratitude for the monarch’s consistent support for the university, noting that his advocacy for its recognition and specialized funding had been instrumental to its growth and status as Africa’s first petroleum university.

“Your unwavering support and strategic advocacy for FUPRE have been both inspirational and vital to our institutional progress,” he said. “This commitment to academic excellence and sustainable development highlights the vital role of traditional leadership in advancing national progress.”

The VC prayed for renewed strength, divine wisdom, and continued prosperity for the Orodje and the Okpe Kingdom.

Founded in 2007, FUPRE remains a leading institution in energy-related education, research, and innovation, playing a strategic role in Nigeria’s development through academic leadership, partnerships, and community engagement.