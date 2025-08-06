FUOYE get scientific instrument donation to advance STEM education

L–R: Prof. Akintayo Cecilia Olufunke, Faculty for the Future Alumna and co-awardee; Aseye Mimi Nutsugah, Program Manager, Schlumberger Foundation; Prof. Habitat O. Adubiaro, Secretary to the Ekiti State Government; and Prof. Olaide Lawal, co-awardee, at the commissioning of a laboratory donation at the Federal University of Oye-Ekiti, Nigeria

By Etop Ekanem

The Schlumberger Foundation, in partnership with Seeding Labs, successfully implemented a significant donation of scientific instruments to the Federal University of Oye-Ekiti in Nigeria.

This contribution, formalised at a handover ceremony, not only equips another institution with research and educational tools, but also officially marks ten years of a powerful collaboration between both parties dedicated to strengthening STEM education and research infrastructure in developing countries.

For a decade, this partnership has strengthened STEM education and research infrastructure across Africa—facilitating the donation of over 2,500 pieces of equipment to 11 universities and positively impacting more than 30,000 students.

Each of these institutions has also benefited from the return of Faculty for the Future Fellows—women from developing and emerging economies who, after earning advanced STEM degrees overseas, come back to teach and lead research. However, a major barrier remains: the lack of core scientific equipment. Without it, students miss out on hands-on learning, and lecturers are limited in their ability to conduct research, publish findings, and secure future grant opportunities.

According to Capella Festa, President of Schlumberger Foundation,“Without access to working labs, students are observers rather than participants in their own education. “Through our partnership with Seeding Labs, we’re helping to create environments where education is active, research is possible, and opportunities can grow. This latest donation in Ondo State, following a decade of shared commitment, underscores the enduring success and continued expansion of this vital initiative.”

Seeding Labs is a nonprofit organization supporting locally led development through science. Working collaboratively with select institutions in developing countries, Seeding Labs provides an often overlooked but critical element to these labs: infrastructure. In collaboration with partners, including the Schlumberger Foundation, Seeding Labs has shipped essential equipment to 42 developing countries since 2008.

This equipment enables students to gain hands-on training previously limited to theory and empowers researchers with the tools needed to publish and secure international grants with improved lab capacity, fostering new collaborations with regional and global institutions.

Also speaking, Melissa Wu, CEO, Seeding Labs, said: “We are excited to celebrate a decade of impact in partnership with the Schlumberger Foundation. When Faculty for the Future Fellows return home, one of the major barriers they find is a lack of infrastructure to use their skills and knowledge.

“By supporting their universities with equipment, we make it easier for women to return and stay in science. It has been inspiring to see so many women taking our partnership as a launching point for shaping the future of the communities they call home.”

On his part, Dr. Olalekan Faboya, Head of Department of Chemistry, Federal University of Oye-Ekiti, said: “The arrival of this state-of-the-art equipment will significantly enhance our research capabilities, foster innovation, and provide our students with hands-on learning experiences that will prepare them for the challenges of the future.”

This collaborative effort directly supports the Schlumberger Foundation’s mission of powering education, innovation, and thought leadership through strategic investments in people and infrastructure. As the partnership with Seeding Labs enters its second decade, this latest milestone reflects steady progress and a shared commitment to broadening access to STEM opportunities where they are needed most.