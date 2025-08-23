FUOYE dismisses report of plot against council chair, VC

The Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) has debunked a viral report claiming that the institution’s Senate was plotting to unseat its Governing Council Chairman, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, and the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Fasina.

The university described the report as false and based on a forged document, insisting it did not originate from FUOYE authorities. It also called on security agencies to track down the source of the document.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the University Registrar and Secretary to Council, Mufutau Ibrahim, dismissed the publication by an online platform as “unfounded” and “without merit.”

“The management of FUOYE wishes to dissociate itself from the content of a publication by a medium on 21st August, 2025 in which they mischievously attempted to disparage the persons and positions of the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Senator Ndoma-Egba, and the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Fasina,” the statement read.

“The medium purportedly relied on a spurious press statement issued by nameless individuals through a document not signed by anyone, contrary to all known principles of journalism.

“The other issue is that the phony press statement referred to by the medium was not derived from the decision of Senate of the university and more importantly, Senate did not at anytime indict the Pro-Chancellor or the Vice-Chancellor over recruitment or any such matter.

“Also, it is not in the culture of the Senate of FUOYE to address a press conference after its meetings and, at no time did Senate ask any group of persons to issue press statement on its behalf. The Registrar and Secretary to Council is the one who has the statutory power to disseminate the decisions of Senate, if any.

“In this instance, the Registrar did not sign the document used mischievously by the medium and neither did it emanate from the Senate nor the Senate has anything to do with the fake document.

“We, therefore, wish to inform the University Community and the general public that the information purportedly used to craft the publication issued by the medium did not emanate from the authorities of FUOYE.

“Therefore, the content of the entire publication should be disregarded completely.

“Consequently, we implore relevant security agencies to investigate the sources of the fake documents that the medium attributed to the distinguished Senate of the FUOYE and apply the necessary force of the law to ensure a redress in the matter.”

Also reacting, FUOYE Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olubunmi Shittu, reaffirmed loyalty to the Pro-Chancellor, Governing Council members, and substantive Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Fasina.

Shittu said, “The report is baseless and unfounded as it never emanated from the Senate of the university or an issue before the Senate.”