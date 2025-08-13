Home » Sports » Full List: UEFA Champions League play-off fixtures confirmed
Sports

August 13, 2025

Full List: UEFA Champions League play-off fixtures confirmed

Full List: UEFA Champions League play-off fixtures confirmed

The fixtures for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League play-off stage have been confirmed following the conclusion of the third qualifying round second-leg matches played on Tuesday.

Fenerbahçe sealed their place in the next round with a 5-2 home victory over Feyenoord, progressing 6-4 on aggregate.

Pafos also advanced after defeating Dynamo Kyiv 2-0, completing a 3-0 aggregate win.

The play-off stage is scheduled to kick off next week Tuesday, with teams vying for a spot in the prestigious group stage.

Full UEFA play-off fixtures

  • Ferencváros vs Qarabağ
  • Crvena Zvezda vs Pafos
  • Rangers vs Club Brugge
  • Bodø/Glimt vs Sturm Graz
  • Celtic vs Kairat Almaty
  • Basel vs Copenhagen
  • Fenerbahçe vs Benfica

Vanguard News

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.