Full List: UEFA Champions League play-off fixtures confirmed

The fixtures for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League play-off stage have been confirmed following the conclusion of the third qualifying round second-leg matches played on Tuesday.

Fenerbahçe sealed their place in the next round with a 5-2 home victory over Feyenoord, progressing 6-4 on aggregate.

Pafos also advanced after defeating Dynamo Kyiv 2-0, completing a 3-0 aggregate win.

The play-off stage is scheduled to kick off next week Tuesday, with teams vying for a spot in the prestigious group stage.

Full UEFA play-off fixtures

Ferencváros vs Qarabağ

Crvena Zvezda vs Pafos

Rangers vs Club Brugge

Bodø/Glimt vs Sturm Graz

Celtic vs Kairat Almaty

Basel vs Copenhagen

Fenerbahçe vs Benfica

Vanguard News