Full List: UEFA Champions League play-off fixtures confirmed

The fixtures for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League play-off stage have been confirmed following the conclusion of the third qualifying round second-leg matches played on Tuesday.
Fenerbahçe sealed their place in the next round with a 5-2 home victory over Feyenoord, progressing 6-4 on aggregate.
Pafos also advanced after defeating Dynamo Kyiv 2-0, completing a 3-0 aggregate win.
The play-off stage is scheduled to kick off next week Tuesday, with teams vying for a spot in the prestigious group stage.
Full UEFA play-off fixtures
- Ferencváros vs Qarabağ
- Crvena Zvezda vs Pafos
- Rangers vs Club Brugge
- Bodø/Glimt vs Sturm Graz
- Celtic vs Kairat Almaty
- Basel vs Copenhagen
- Fenerbahçe vs Benfica
