Full List: Pots confirmed for 2025/26 Champions League draw

A new chapter of European football is about to begin, as the pots for the Champions League 2025/26 draw take shape.

After PSG lifted the trophy last season, all eyes now turn to the new campaign — where dreams will be renewed, rivalries reignited, and fresh stories written on the grandest stage of them all.

So far, 32 teams have secured their place in the League Phase. On Tuesday, Kairat Almaty, FK Bodø/Glimt, and Pafos joined the original 29 qualifiers, leaving just four remaining spots to be decided on Wednesday. The official draw is set for Thursday, August 28.

The seeding for the four pots has also been outlined, based on UEFA coefficients. However, the final composition may shift depending on the outcomes of the remaining qualifiers.

(Clubs marked with an asterisk are still involved in qualifying. Should they fail to advance, other teams will move up accordingly.)

Pot 1 (Champions League winner + 8 top UEFA coefficients)

Real Madrid

Manchester City

Bayern Munich

Liverpool

PSG

Inter Milan

Chelsea

Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona

Pot 2

Arsenal

Bayer Leverkusen

Atlético Madrid

Benfica*

Atalanta

Villarreal

Juventus

Eintracht Frankfurt

Club Brugge*

Pot 3

Tottenham Hotspur

PSV Eindhoven

Ajax

Napoli

Sporting CP

Olympiacos

Slavia Praha

FK Bodø/Glimt

Olympique Marseille

Pot 4

Copenhagen*

Pafos

AS Monaco

Ferencváros*

Galatasaray

Kairat Almaty

Union Saint-Gilloise

Athletic Club

Newcastle United

Vanguard News