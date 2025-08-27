Full List: Pots confirmed for 2025/26 Champions League draw

A new chapter of European football is about to begin, as the pots for the Champions League 2025/26 draw take shape.
After PSG lifted the trophy last season, all eyes now turn to the new campaign — where dreams will be renewed, rivalries reignited, and fresh stories written on the grandest stage of them all.
So far, 32 teams have secured their place in the League Phase. On Tuesday, Kairat Almaty, FK Bodø/Glimt, and Pafos joined the original 29 qualifiers, leaving just four remaining spots to be decided on Wednesday. The official draw is set for Thursday, August 28.
The seeding for the four pots has also been outlined, based on UEFA coefficients. However, the final composition may shift depending on the outcomes of the remaining qualifiers.
(Clubs marked with an asterisk are still involved in qualifying. Should they fail to advance, other teams will move up accordingly.)
Pot 1 (Champions League winner + 8 top UEFA coefficients)
- Real Madrid
- Manchester City
- Bayern Munich
- Liverpool
- PSG
- Inter Milan
- Chelsea
- Borussia Dortmund
- Barcelona
Pot 2
- Arsenal
- Bayer Leverkusen
- Atlético Madrid
- Benfica*
- Atalanta
- Villarreal
- Juventus
- Eintracht Frankfurt
- Club Brugge*
Pot 3
- Tottenham Hotspur
- PSV Eindhoven
- Ajax
- Napoli
- Sporting CP
- Olympiacos
- Slavia Praha
- FK Bodø/Glimt
- Olympique Marseille
Pot 4
- Copenhagen*
- Pafos
- AS Monaco
- Ferencváros*
- Galatasaray
- Kairat Almaty
- Union Saint-Gilloise
- Athletic Club
- Newcastle United
Disclaimer
