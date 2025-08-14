Full List: PDP sets up 44-member zoning committee ahead of November Convention

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has officially inaugurated a 44-member zoning panel to determine the allocation of positions ahead of its upcoming national convention.

Last month, the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) fixed November 15 and 16 for the convention, where new members of the National Working Committee (NWC) will be elected.

The zoning committee will recommend the distribution of NWC offices across the country’s geopolitical zones, with the NEC expected to review and approve the final arrangement. By tradition, if the chairmanship is allocated to the north, the presidential ticket will go to the south, and vice versa.

In 2021, the PDP zoned its chairmanship to the north, but the following year, it left the presidential ticket open — a move that sparked an internal crisis still unresolved.

Speaking at the inauguration held at the party’s Abuja headquarters on Thursday, Acting National Chairman Umar Damagum underscored the importance of equity and balance in the party’s decisions.

“This committee is the engine room where we lay the political foundation for the leadership of the PDP over the next four years. The decisions you take will shape our ability to serve Nigerians, win elections, and defend the democratic values we represent,” Damagum said.

“Our zoning process must reflect fairness, equity, and strategic thinking, as well as strengthen our unity, reward loyalty, and position us for electoral victory.

“I trust that the zoning committee will approach its task with wisdom, foresight, and a full understanding of the bigger picture: PDP over anyone, and PDP above any personal interest.

“We operate in a dynamic political terrain, sometimes turbulent, always demanding the very best from us. In recent times, we have faced changes in leadership and the departure of some members who chose a different path.

“Yet we remain standing because the PDP is bigger than any individual, stronger than any momentary setback, and destined to remain a central force in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

“We need leaders of integrity, creativity, and capacity. We must place individuals who inspire confidence, mobilise effectively, and speak to the hopes of Nigerians. Please, members of this committee, do keep in mind that the deputies are just as important as the principals.

“I speak from experience. I ran for and was elected to the position of national deputy chairman (north). Yet, due to political circumstances, I was thrust into the role of leading our great party nationally.”

See full list below:

Douye Diri — chairman

Dauda Lawal — vice chairman

Caleb Muftwang — secretary

Kabiru Tanimu Turaki

Lado Dan Marke

Peter N. Jiya

Isiak Salman

Eddy Olafeso

Monsurat Sumonu

Bashiru Tokunbo Salami

Hamza Akuyan Koshe

Mohammed Imam

Gebon T. Kataps

Dan Ulasi

Ikeje Asogwa

Jones Onyereri

Peter Mrakpo

Emmanuel Ibiok

Warman Ogoriba

Nnena Ukeje

Abdu Bulama

Rita Orji

Aliyu Idi Hong

Sunday Solarin

Duro Faseyi

Ibrahim Dankwambo

Mahe Dange

Tony Aziegbemi

Igwe Godwin Abeng

Frank Owhor

Isa Ahsiru

Aminu Taura

Kabiru Usman

Francis Orogu

Abraham Kwaghnguh

Hassan Usman Sokodabo

Kevin Chukwu

Ibrahim Shekarau

Ibrahim Tsauri

Maryam Ciroma

Zainab Kure

Maxwell Okudo

Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola

Esther Uduehi