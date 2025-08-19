Full List: Guardiola to offload six Man City players this summer

Man City manager Pep Guardiola is preparing to part ways with at least six players this summer as he looks to streamline his squad.

According to Goal, the players facing the exit are Ederson, Nathan Ake, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand, Claudio Echeverri, Kalvin Phillips, and Savinho.

Despite City’s emphatic 4-0 win over Wolves in their opening Premier League fixture last weekend, Guardiola voiced concerns about having an oversized squad.

Ederson was left out of the matchday team amid ongoing talks with Galatasaray, while Savinho was also omitted as Tottenham push to sign the winger.

Phillips, who has spent loan spells at Ipswich Town and West Ham, could finally make a permanent exit from the Etihad. Ake, Wilson-Esbrand, and teenage talent Echeverri are also considered surplus to requirements as Guardiola sharpens his squad ahead of a long season.

