Full List: Chelsea in first position in list of cubs with highest transfer sales

The list of the top 10 clubs with the highest player sales in the ongoing summer transfer window has been released — with Chelsea leading the pack.
According to figures reported by The TouchlineX on Sunday, the Blues top the chart after generating €232 million from outgoing transfers.
Bayern Munich sit in second place with €209 million, while Premier League champions Liverpool follow closely in third with €201 million in sales.
Below is the full list of the top 10 clubs with the highest transfer sales this summer so far:
- Chelsea – €232m
- Bayern Munich – €209m
- Liverpool – €201m
- Bournemouth – €124m
- Brighton – €122m
- Nottingham Forest – €119m
- Frankfurt – €119m
- Wolves – €115m
- AC Milan – €109m
- Sporting – €105m
Despite their high sales, Chelsea have also been busy in the market, securing new signings such as Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, and Estêvão, among others.
