Full List: Chelsea eject 9 players from squad for new season

Raheem Sterling has been left out of Chelsea’s official 31-man first-team squad for the 2025/26 season, joining a group of nine players the club is actively trying to offload this summer.

The England international, who spent last season on loan at Arsenal, returned to Stamford Bridge after an underwhelming spell at the Emirates. However, he now finds himself surplus to requirements under new manager Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea have made several summer signings, including Dutch defender Jorrel Hato from Ajax, and updated their squad list accordingly on their website. Notably absent from that list are Sterling and several other high-profile names.

Napoli, Fulham, and Bayer Leverkusen have all been linked with Sterling, whose future at Stamford Bridge looks increasingly bleak. Meanwhile, despite speculation over his future, Christopher Nkunku has been named in the squad.

The omission of Ben Chilwell and Axel Disasi — two players who had featured regularly in past campaigns — adds to the growing list of Chelsea stars who appear to be on their way out.

The Blues, fresh off their Club World Cup triumph, are set to host Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan in pre-season friendlies before starting their Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace on August 17.

Players omitted from Chelsea’s 2025/26 first-team squad:

Raheem Sterling

Ben Chilwell

Axel Disasi

Renato Veiga

Alfie Gilchrist

Carney Chukwuemeka

Lesley Ugochukwu

Armando Broja

David Datro Fofana

Vanguard News