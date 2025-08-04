Full list: Award winners at 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket

Nigeria’s historic fifth consecutive FIBA Women’s AfroBasket title was the headline act on Sunday night, but the closing ceremony in Abidjan also celebrated the individual stars of the tournament.

Leading the honours was Nigeria’s Amy Okonkwo, who was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the second straight edition. She delivered a standout performance in the final against Mali, posting 19 points, nine rebounds, and three assists to lead D’Tigress to a 78–64 victory and their seventh continental title.

Despite her impressive leadership, Nigeria’s coach Rena Wakama received no official recognition, even as she made history as the first to win back-to-back titles in her first two appearances.

Players from across the continent also earned accolades, highlighting the rising quality and competitiveness of African women’s basketball. As the tournament wraps up, focus shifts to Olympic qualifiers and global campaigns.

FIBA AfroBasket 2025 Award Winners

MVP:

Amy Okonkwo (Nigeria)

All-Star Five:

Amy Okonkwo (Nigeria)

Cierra Dillard (Senegal)

Delicia Washington (South Sudan)

Jane Asinde (Uganda)

Sika Koné (Mali)

Top Scorer:

Delicia Washington (South Sudan)

Best Three-Point Shooter:

Jessica Thomas (Cameroon)

Best Rebounder:

Maria Teresa Gakdeng (South Sudan)

