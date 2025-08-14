Fuel subsidy removal, other Tinubu’s policy reforms saved Nigeria from decay – UNIMAID Don

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Professor Ibrahim Umara of the Department of Political Science, University of Maiduguri, has said that the removal of fuel subsidy and other reforms by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu since inception have saved the country from total economic collapse.

The UNIMAID Don stated this while delivering a speech at the North East Sensitisation Programme on the Mid-Term achievements of the first tenure of President Tinubu, which took place on Thursday at the Conference Hall, Federal Secretariat, Maiduguri, Borno state.

He explained that President Tinub,u since 2023 when he assumed the mantle of leadership, had inherited a country brimming with potential yet confronted by numerous challenges such as insecurity, devaluation of the naira and paucity of funds to even run the government.

But today, at the midpoint of his (Tinubu’s) tenure, it is evident that the present administration has made significant strides in addressing these challenges and setting Nigeria on a path toward sustainable growth and development, unfortunately, he said, the Federal Ministry of Information has not been doing enough in publicizing most of the success stories, nor using its media outfits such as Nta, VoN, FRCN which are usually faced with lack of funding.

His words: “Allow me to highlight some of the key achievements that underscore the President’s dedication and advancing the welfare of all Nigerians, such as economic revitalisation and stability

“Inflation rates have been curtailed, foreign investment has increased, and key sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and technology are witnessing renewed growth. Nigeria recorded a trade surplus of over 18 Trillion Naira and recorded GDP Growth of 3.4% in 2024. The administration reduced Nigeria’s budget deficit from 50% in 2023 to 23% in 2025.

Also, the administration has prioritised infrastructure as a catalyst for national development, as significant investments in road networks, railways, power generation, and digital infrastructure have improved connectivity and created jobs.

” These projects not only facilitate commerce but also enhance the quality of life for millions of Nigerians. Among the projects are building 8,000 new primary health care centres across the 774 LGAs, constructing the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway that would lead to massive seaports in the coastal states, and creating massive tourism and investment.

“Recognising that security is foundational to progress, President Tinubu’s government has enhanced and intensified efforts to combat insecurity across the country.

” The President has championed initiatives aimed at uplifting the most vulnerable . Programs targeting education, healthcare, and social protection have been expanded, ensuring greater access and improved outcomes”.

In his welcome remarks, the Head of Centre, Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Borno state, Bunu Abdulsalam commended the Minister, Alhaji Idris Mohammed for organising such an important engagement which brought together Media practitioners, Academia, Civil War Organisations, and Traditional Rulers to chart a way forward.

“This important engagement, organised by the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, in collaboration with Federal Information Centres across the 36 states, is part of a nationwide sensitisation programme on government policies and services.

“This initiative is in line with the Eight-Point Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, aimed at ensuring transparency, public engagement, and citizens’ participation in national development”.

Also, their goodwill messages, the Shehu of Borno, represented by Zanna Gargamma of Borno, Dr. Babagana Ali, Chairman Nigeria Union of Journalists, Borno Council, Comrade Abdukareem Haruna and Chairman Network of Civil Society Organisations, Comrade Bulama Abiso, appreciated the tremendous support received under President Tinubu, which includes support to Borno flood victims of September last year and approval of N80 billion for reconstruction of the collapsed Alau Dam, in which work is ongoing, sustained fight against Boko Haram terrorists, among other people-oriented projects in the region.

While pledging their unflinching support to the present administration, they also said information is key, adding that the federal government should continue to engage the media consistently in its policies and programmes.