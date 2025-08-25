Fuel subsidy removal, a good reform implemented the wrong way – Ezekwesili

Dr Oby Ezekwesili

…says 133 million Nigerians live in poverty

…as she shares panel with Interior Minister at NBA Conference

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – Former Minister of Education, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, has described the removal of fuel subsidy by the Tinubu administration as “a good reform implemented in the wrong way.”

Speaking on Monday at the ongoing Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Conference at the International Conference Centre, Enugu, Ezekwesili said the move, though necessary, was not well-prepared and has worsened inflationary pressures on ordinary Nigerians.

“It is possible to implement the right policy in the wrong way. When that happens, the results can be counterproductive. The fuel subsidy removal was a good reform, but it was not properly prepared for. Inflation is punishing the populace, especially the poor,” she said.

Her remarks followed an earlier presentation by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who stressed the importance of prioritizing research and production as a pathway to Nigeria’s prosperity, citing China’s heavy investment in research and development.

Ezekwesili, however, argued that reforms must be carefully sequenced and designed to protect vulnerable groups. She criticized the manner in which the subsidy removal was announced, noting that the immediate impact plunged many households into hardship.

“Inflation hits the poor hardest. Reforms must be designed with adequate preparation and cushioning measures,” she emphasized, adding that 133 million Nigerians are already classified as living in poverty.

Addressing the lawyers at the conference, she urged the legal profession to uphold accountability and resist political interference.

“Lawyers are critical to safeguarding the rule of law. There must be constant evaluation of the political class, and the legal profession should not allow itself to be corroded by political interests,” she said.

Another panelist, legal practitioner George Etomi, expressed concern about the state of the judiciary, arguing that it faces major challenges in the democratic era.

“Our judiciary must be strengthened to remain independent and to safeguard democracy,” Etomi stated, adding that governance should not be overshadowed by premature focus on future elections.