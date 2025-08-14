Fuel consumption dropped 16% to 1.44bn litres in June — NMDPRA

…as marketers reduce depot prices to N825 per liter

By Udeme Akpan, Agams-Emuobe Joy & James Favour

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, has said that consumption of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, otherwise known as petrol, dropped to 1.44 billion litres in June 2025 from 1.76 billion litres in May 2025, indicating a month-on-month decrease of 16.42 per cent.

The Director of Public Affairs, NMDPRA, George Ene-Ita, who confirmed the consumption level on Wednesday, said the nation’s average consumption stood at 48 million litres per day.

He stated: “The total fuel evacuation for June was precisely 1,440,768,129 litres, representing a 16.42 per cent decrease, compared to May’s total supply of 1,768,812,804 litres, a drop of over 290 million litres.”

According to him, the figure represents a daily average evacuation of 48,025,604 litres, which is obtained by dividing the total monthly volume by the 30 days in the month under review.

However, NMDPRA’s report showed that in June, the supply of diesel increased slightly by 1.73 per cent to 432.18 million litres from 424.83 million litres in May 2025.

It showed that the supply of Household Kerosene and distribution both recorded a 13 per cent decrease, with June figures at 7.79 million litres, down from nearly nine million litres in May.

The sharpest decline was seen in automotive gasoline supply, which dropped by nearly 48 per cent from 72.36 million litres in May to 37.66 million litres in June.

Distribution also fell by 16.54 per cent within the same period.

The NMDPRA’s report also detailed fuel truck-out volumes to individual states, totalling the 1.44 billion litres evacuated in June.

The report showed that “Lagos received the highest volume at 205.66 million litres, followed by Ogun with 88.69 million litres, the Federal Capital Territory with 77.51 million litres, and Oyo with 72.81 million litres.

“The decline in overall supply and distribution suggests continued challenges in the petroleum midstream and downstream sectors, impacting national fuel consumption patterns in June.”

Meanwhile, reacting to the recent Dangote Petroleum Refinery reduction in petrol price to N820 per litre from N828 per litre, oil marketers, yesterday, reduced their depot prices to N825 per litre.

The breakdown indicated that Bovas reduced its price to N825 per litre from N850 per litre while Sobaz reduced its depot price to N855 per litre rom N858 per litre.

Also, MRS (Tincan) reduced its depot price to N825 per litre from N849 per litre while Matrix (Warri) reduced it to N853 per litre from N855 per litre.