FRSC warns against violation of critical road traffic rules

FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Akwa Ibom Sector Command has warned motorists against violating critical road traffic offences that put the lives of other road users in grave danger.

The Sector Commander, Mr Francis Ajatta, gave the warning in a statement in Uyo on Monday.

He stated that the command had initiated a regular special patrol operation to arrest and prosecute offenders in court.

“The special operation is a measure to ensure the safety of road users, especially in this rainy season, and to further deter intending offenders against any act of recklessness behind the wheel.

“Some of these offences include driving against traffic (one-way drive), overloading, driving without wipper and with broken wind shield as well as operating a vehicle without valid documents,” Ajatta said.

The sector commander urged the general public to remain vigilant and avoid unsafe acts that could jeopardize the safety of and other road users.

“The general public is also advised to leverage on the FRSC Mobile Application or the Toll-free Line –122 to promptly report any road crash and other emergencies,” he said.

Vanguard News