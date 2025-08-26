FRSC, EFCC partner to tackle economic sabotage, road crashes

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Malam Shehu Mohammed with the Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Mr Ola Olukoyede.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have entered into a strategic partnership to curb economic sabotage and reduce road traffic crashes (RTCs) in the country.

The agreement was reached when the FRSC Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed, led his team on a courtesy visit to the EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Speaking during the strategic engagement, the FRSC boss amplified the urgent need for the strategic partnership between the agencies to confront the twin threats of reckless driving and its attendant fatalities.

This, he said, was in addition to the financial hemorrhage resulting from such recklessness.

Mohammed maintained that road safety was not merely a transport issue but a national security and economic imperative.

He said that it required a multi-sectoral approach to safeguard human lives and stabilise Nigeria’s economic trajectory.

He, however, said the alliance between the two institutions signalled that unlawful transport practices and road carnage would no longer be tolerated.

He added that the partnership represented integrity, law enforcement and public safety, while setting a new standard for institutional collaboration to protect lives, preserve resources and secure the future.

“With this partnership, Nigerians can expect a tougher, more coordinated crackdown on economic crimes linked to the transport sector.”

He said it would be a renewed offensive against the culture of impunity that has long endangered lives and undermined national progress.

“The message is clear. Economic sabotage and reckless endangerment of lives on our roads will be confronted with the full weight of the law by FRSC and EFCC.

“We believe that together, we are determined to raise the bar of strategic partnership,” he said.

Responding, the Executive Chairman of EFCC, Olukoyede, emphasised that the two organisations share strikingly similar mandates.

Olukoyede maintained that both agencies interface directly with the Nigerian public in ways that deeply affect lives, safety, and national prosperity.

He emphasised that, in addition to combating economic crimes, the EFCC was also tasked with addressing economic sabotage.

This, he said, was an area where transport operators who flout regulations cause devastating ripple effects on national growth and citizens’ welfare.

