From Waitress to Screen Star: Jenny Ogwunte’s unscripted rise

By Vera Opia

Before she became known to millions as the witty and outspoken Abigail in the popular comedy series Flatmates, Jenny Ogwunte was simply a young graduate from Port Harcourt trying to find her footing in Lagos. Unable to land a job after relocating, she spent two years working as a waitress in a bar. It was an experience that would later feed her creativity and drive.

In between long shifts and Lagos hustle, she began creating skits on her phone, drawing from the everyday drama around her. Her raw talent and relatable humour quickly caught attention online and soon translated into opportunities on screen. Today, Jenny’s acting portfolio includes notable roles in The Fruit Girl, The Adu Family, and Everybody Wants Me, in addition to her breakout part in Flatmates.

In this interview, she speaks about her unconventional path to Nollywood, the power of digital storytelling, and how staying true to herself is shaping her journey as one of Nigeria’s emerging stars.

Jenny, many people know you as Abigail from Flatmates, but tell us a bit about your journey before acting…

My journey has been quite a ride. I moved to Lagos from Port Harcourt after graduation, full of dreams, but like many fresh graduates, I struggled to find a job. I ended up working as a waitress in a bar for two years. It was tough, but it taught me a lot about people, patience, and hustle. During my free time, I started creating funny videos and skits online. That’s how it all started.

What made you pick up your phone and start creating content?

Honestly, it was boredom at first. Then I realised I had stories to tell. They include funny things from work, from life in Lagos, and I thought: why not? I didn’t have a plan, but I had passion. People started watching, sharing, and next thing, it caught the attention of a lot of people and by page began to grow really fast.

How did you land your role as Abigail in Flatmates?

I had done a few online skits that were getting noticed. However, at some point, I felt I wasn’t making much progress. Infact I got to a point of depression until a dear friend of mine send me a message about an audition for a role. I didn’t even know it was for flatmates until I got to the venue for the audition. I was so nervous — but I gave it my best, and they gave me the role. Playing Abigail became a dream come true and opened an entirely new chapter in my life.

What part of Abigail’s character reminds you of yourself?

Abigail is calm, avoids problems but can be feisty when provoked. She always stands by the truth which is a core value that resonates with me personally. She also doesn’t like to be taken for granted. And that’s me. But she’s also a bit dramatic, which I love playing with. It’s like bringing out the ‘extra’ in me.

What kept you going during the two years of working as a waiter?

Hope. Even though it was hard, I always believed something better was coming. And every time I made someone smile, either at work or online, I felt I was doing something meaningful. Also, my mom’s prayers.

What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned so far?

Don’t wait for everything to be perfect before you start. Start with what you have. A phone, your voice, your story. That’s all you need. Just keep showing up.

You’re building a strong online presence. What’s your content philosophy?

I believe in being real. People connect with authenticity. I try to make people laugh, think, or feel seen. And I always remind myself that consistency is key. The right people are watching, even when it feels like no one is.

How do you balance comedy and acting?

I see them as sisters. Comedy opens the door and acting deepens the connection. My skits help me practice character work, and acting helps me bring more depth to my online content. They work hand in hand.

What should we expect next from Jenny Ogwunte?

More stories, more characters, and hopefully my own web series soon! I’m also open to collaborations — with brands, fellow creators, and platforms that align with my values.

What kind of roles are you looking forward to playing?

I’d love to play more layered roles, maybe a dramatic role that challenges how people see me. Also, maybe voice acting or animation. I’m open to trying new things.

What advice do you have for young people who feel stuck right now?

Start where you are. Don’t let your current job or situation define your future. Use your evenings, weekends, free time well. Just start creating. The right people will find you when you stay consistent.