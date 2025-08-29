From newsroom to pulpit: Ex-journalist Adetola hosts praise explosion in Abuja

By Victor Ahiuma-Young, ABUJA

The Federal Capital Territory will come alive on Sunday, as Praise in Bethel, a non-profit faith-based organisation, hosts a soul-lifting gospel musical concert themed “Sweet Smelling Savour.”

The concert, which will hold at ATW Studios tomorrow in Abuja, is convened by Mrs. Adetola Bademosi-Adanikin, a United Kingdom–based gospel minstrel and former journalist who once reported for the Nigerian Tribune.

In a statement released over the weekend in Abuja, Adetola said the event is designed to unite people across different Christian denominations, with the central goal of winning souls for Christ while promoting harmony, love, and unity.

“This is more than an event — it is a divine appointment for lives to be transformed in the presence of God,” she said.

The convener described the gathering as a Spirit-led experience aimed at fostering spiritual growth and providing a platform for both believers and seekers to encounter God through heartfelt praise, worship, and the Word.

She added that participants would also have the opportunity to network and connect with like-minded individuals committed to advancing the gospel.

The concert will feature powerful ministrations from anointed gospel ministers, including Minister Psalmos, Lekegospel, Tee Worship, Emmy Sax, Adetola herself, and several others.

According to the organisers, the event is open to all, and participants are encouraged to come with hearts prepared to experience dynamic worship and fellowship.