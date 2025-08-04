From Johns Hopkins to Abuja Federal Medical Centre: How experts are shaping future of breast cancer protocols

By Esther Godwin-Ada

In the complex world of modern medicine, few conditions have inspired more global collaboration, innovation, and debate than breast cancer. As the leading cause of cancer-related death among women worldwide, its treatment has undergone seismic shifts—moving from radical surgeries to personalized, minimally invasive therapies.

At the heart of this evolution are the pioneers—past and present—who’ve shaped what the world now knows, how it treats, and how it plans for the future.

Today, a new generation of multidisciplinary experts is rising to the challenge. Among them is a team at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Jabi-Abuja, Nigeria, whose recent work in co-authoring a Breast Cancer Protocol represents not just national advancement, but a vital piece of the global conversation.

The History That Shaped the Present

The journey of breast cancer protocols has been marked by both bold experimentation and careful refinement:

John Hunter , an 18th-century Scottish surgeon, was one of the first to argue that tumors could be surgically removed—laying the groundwork for modern surgical oncology.

William Halsted, one of the founders and first Professor of Surgery at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, revolutionized breast cancer surgery in the late 1800s with the radical mastectomy. Though controversial, it dominated for decades.

The Curies' discovery of radium and polonium paved the way for radiation therapy, bringing a non-surgical weapon into the oncological arsenal.

These foundational breakthroughs made one thing clear: cancer demanded a multidisciplinary, evolving approach.

The Modern Architects of Progress

In recent decades, the fight against breast cancer has advanced from aggressive standardization to targeted personalization. Influential voices have pushed the field forward:

Dr. Gabriel Hortobagyi pioneered the use of neoadjuvant chemotherapy.

Dr. George W. Sledge helped usher in targeted therapies.

Experts like Eleftherios Mamounas, Pamela Goodwin, and Antonio C. Wolff have influenced adjuvant therapy and hormone-sensitive treatments.

In radiation oncology, Dr. John Yarnold advanced hypofractionated radiotherapy for more efficient care.

Together, their work forms a dynamic blueprint for how the world understands, treats, and even prevents breast cancer.

A Nigerian Breakthrough: The FMC Jabi Team Leading Change

While these global leaders set the tone, local experts are translating advancements into protocols that save lives—often in resource-limited settings. At FMC Jabi-Abuja, a landmark effort is underway, led by a dynamic team:

Prof. Saad Ahmed , Medical Director of FMC Jabi, whose leadership has championed integrated cancer care.

Dr. Tessy Ahmadu, an Oncologist and Head of the Multidisciplinary Cancer Committee (MCC), ensuring that oncology principles guide every step.

Dr. Amaka Patricia Ehighibe, Consultant Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon and Head of the Protocol and Guidelines Committee under MCC, driving the development of a holistic Breast Cancer Protocol that reflects both global best practices and local realities.

Dr. Joseph Okoko, General Surgeon, bringing critical surgical expertise to the team.

, General Surgeon, bringing critical surgical expertise to the team. Dr. Izu Achusi, Pathologist, ensuring accurate diagnosis and evidence-based decision-making.

This exceptional people, along with many others, represent the core of what modern cancer care demands: collaboration across specialties to create protocols that are scientifically sound, practically feasible, and patient-centered.

Why Protocols Matter Now More Than Ever

In a time when global health systems are strained by inequity, resource disparity, and post-pandemic backlogs, clear, evidence-based protocols can mean the difference between life and death.

They standardize care across urban and rural settings, guide health workers on the latest science, and help policymakers allocate resources effectively. For patients, they provide clarity, compassion, and access to reconstructive and psychosocial care alongside oncology treatment.

When such protocols are crafted by a team with surgical precision, oncology depth, pathology accuracy, and institutional backing, they become more than policy—they become a promise of equitable, quality cancer care.

What’s Next: A Call to Engage

The public may not see what happens inside a surgical unit or peer-reviewed journal—but it feels the effects. From early screening to post-treatment reconstruction, from clinical trials to advocacy, the modern breast cancer landscape requires education, innovation, and multi-sector collaboration.

Voices like those of Dr. Tessy Ahmadu, Dr. Amaka Ehighibe, Dr. Joseph Okoko, and Dr. Izu Achusi, under the visionary leadership of Prof. Saad Ahmed, are shaping this future—not in isolation, but in synergy with global best practices and local realities.

Because in breast cancer care, progress is not a headline—it’s a protocol. And thanks to this new class of leaders at FMC Jabi-Abuja, the future of cancer care in Nigeria is not just catching up with the world—it’s helping define it.

Esther Godwin-Ada, a researcher and journalist, wrote in from Lagos.