“From Heaven to Hell” exhibition displays Nigerian culture, harmony in Germany

Mrs Chioma Aisha Okorie-Haidera and Emmanuel Eni signing into the golden book of the town of Schwarzenbach am Wald where the exhibition was held, with the First mayor of the town, Mr. Reiner Feulner at the opening.

By Prisca Sam-Duru

The significance of Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and works exploring themes of peace, harmony, co-existence and existence were copiously on display through Germany-based Nigerian artist Emmanuel Eni’s ongoing solo exhibition.

The solo show, “From Heaven to Hell” which opened on July 23, 2025 in Bavaria Germany, is an exhibition of paintings and sculptures by Emmanuel Eni aka Blackman in European Kitchen.

In “From Heaven to Hell” Eni displays a unique and sole technique. His new style and their materials are observed in the body of work. Through the works, the artist “sounds warning of beauty that the world will not get if they choose disharmony. The best way to send the strongest message is through cajoling while showing the threatening things that can destroy harmony.”

The art exhibition follows his recent showing of the gains and philosophy of world civilisation in “The Boom” and “Hope of love” exhibitions.

It was a grand opening of “From Heaven to Hell” as the exhibition space was Jam packed with representatives of Missions eminent personalities, and art enthusiast including Mrs. Chioma Aisha Okorie-Haidera from Nigerian Embassy Berlin, who later signed the golden book of the town of Schwarzenbach am Wald where the exhibition was held, with Eni and the First mayor of the town, Mr. Reiner Feulner.

Even music shared a space with the works as the soprano Olga Moos sang Ave Maria before all the spectators and fanfare trooped into the exhibition hall.

In the words of Mrs. Okorie-Haidera, Emmanuel Eni’s solo outing in Bavaria Germany, underscored the significance of Nigeria’s culture, which she said is unrivaled. She urged viewers to patronise Nigerian art and also buy the artworks as 15 percent from the sale goes to the town of Schwarzenbach am Wald for charity purposes by the exhibiting artist.

Also. the Nigerian General Consulate in Frankfurt, Germany, Mr. Yakubu Audu Daudu, who was represented by Mr Abdulwaliu A. Faro, expressed his excitement about the impressive works by the artists.

The show, “From Heaven to Hell”, features 16 paintings and 16 sculptures from Emmanuel Eni’s – New “LightPaintings” Art – patented with Title protection seal of works.

The artist explains the inspiration behind the exhibition as well as how it reflects the global events of the past six years. “The body of work came from the idea of wanting heaven on earth, as threat and crisis continue to be a distraction from accepting the trend and facts of our present living. While scrambling for bare existential accolades, humanity is blinded by a syndrome of a simulation of material-glitters, packaged in the world system, a system and order of hideous political machinations, both internal and external as well as astral. This being said, the current global situation in the past six years, with its profoundly moving points of contact with humanity, spanning culture, politics, health, and the fragile positions of all issues in world civilizations, prompts me to create a revelation of intense beauty – a future projection (through my art in this show) that can propel our society and the entire world at large towards beauty, purity and progress, as well as towards harmony, peace, coexistence, and existence.”

He disclosed specific events and experiences that motivated him to explore the themes in the solo exhibition. “After showing the gains and philosophy of our world civilization in my show “The Boom” and “Hope of love” exhibitions, the world has remained the same, not changing its mysteries or bending its challenges. There was Corona. There were wars, worldwide recession, hardship, and dangerous politicians home and abroad.

“From Heaven to Hell” exhibition is a display of a revolutionary pattern, developed to catch the feign nature of beauty and clarity – with an openness which is the true vehicle that will carry our communication through to each other.” With this body of work, Eni aims to encourage viewers to live satisfactorily and happily. “Like everywhere, beauty is taken for free. My message is to take the greater ambition within us to attract sustainable and substantial energy to be able to live satisfactorily and happily.” he stated.