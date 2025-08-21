From Barracks to Throne: Celebrating the life of General Muhammadu Sani Sami

By Yakubu Ahmed BK

My admiration for General Muhammadu Sani Sami (Sami Gomo II), the Emir of Zuru, began in December 1985 when he was appointed Military Governor of the old Bauchi State. His no-nonsense demeanor commanded respect, and I was eager to meet him in person to gauge the character behind the stories I had heard about his leadership style and the impact he was making.

From afar, I followed his progress closely and was impressed by the vision and substance of his developmental programs, particularly in healthcare and agriculture. His upgrading of medical facilities and the launch of the “Back to Land” agricultural program were not just bold initiatives but clear evidence of his deep commitment to the welfare of the people. These policies improved countless lives and left a legacy that continues to inspire today.

Nearly four decades later, destiny granted me the privilege of meeting him in person when I was appointed Commissioner for Information and Culture in Kebbi State. My official visits to Zuru offered me the opportunity to interact with him on several occasions, and each encounter only reinforced the image I had built of him over the years.

General Sami Gomo II embodied fearlessness, integrity, and a rare devotion to truth and decency. Yet, beyond his firmness, he was a consummate humanist whose warmth and kindness left an indelible impression on everyone who came across him.

I vividly recall our first meeting: he exuded confidence and authority but remained approachable and genuinely concerned about the welfare of others. Subsequent visits only deepened my respect for him, as I experienced firsthand his humility, enthusiasm, and generosity of spirit.

General Muhammadu Sani Sami’s impact was not confined to his years as Military Governor. As Emir of Zuru, he carried the same torch of leadership and service, ensuring that his legacy went beyond governance to touch lives on a deeply personal level. His life remains a reminder of what true leadership—rooted in vision, humanity, and service—should be.

As we celebrate his remarkable journey from barracks to throne, we honor a man whose life continues to inspire and whose memory will live on for generations.

May Allah forgive Sarkin Zuru and grant him eternal rest. Ameen, thumma ameen.

*Yakubu Ahmed BK is the Commissioner for Information, Kebbi State