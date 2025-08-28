From 2,000 to 25,000: Inspire food market expands hunger relief efforts

By Esther Onyegbula

Amid soaring food prices and growing hardship, stakeholders in the fight against hunger have called for stronger collaboration between government, the private sector and grassroots groups to tackle food insecurity.

Speaking at the Zero Hunger Bootcamp Inspire Volunteers General Assembly in Lagos, with the theme “Global Standards and Local Actions for Ending Hunger and Food Insecurity Through Volunteering,” participants said the worsening economic situation demanded urgent and sustained interventions.

Convener of Inspire Food Market, Mr. Abiola Adebajo, disclosed that over 25,000 vulnerable Lagosians had benefitted from the initiative in one year through a volunteer-driven, subsidised food distribution model.

According to him, while the organisers initially planned to reach 2,000 people, demand surged to 4,000–5,000 at every market day, forcing the programme to scale up rapidly.

He explained that the scheme operates through public-private partnerships, where donors provide subsidies that allow residents to buy food staples such as rice, beans, yam, bread, chicken and beef at half the market price, while vendors are paid in full to sustain supply.

Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende, commended the organisers, stressing that government must work hand-in-hand with youth-led initiatives addressing hunger.

“This is one year of consistent impact. When young people gather like this to tackle hunger, government must hold their hands and walk with them. Collaboration is the only way forward,” he said.

Executive Director of Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Mr. Michael Sunbola, said the situation reflected a global crisis aggravated by rising living costs. He urged government to combine long-term agricultural policies with short-term safety nets to cushion citizens.

Also, the Executive Director of Save the Slum Initiative, Mr. Samuel Adeyinka Owa, emphasised the role of local governments in making agriculture attractive to young people and supporting grassroots interventions.

The event, which drew hundreds of volunteers, underscored food security as a pressing national concern, with participants insisting that stronger partnerships remain key to achieving the Sustainable Development Goal of Zero Hunger.