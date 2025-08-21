Frolic with opponents, face the axe, Oyebanji tells cabinet members

Oyebanji

…As Senate Leader condemns critics of damaged federal roads in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti — As the race for the All Progressives Congress governorship primary in Ekiti gathers momentum, Governor Biodun Oyebanji has issued a stern warning to his cabinet members, directing them to avoid any secret meetings with his opponents.

He said anyone caught dancing around the highest bidders or any of his opponents in the gubernatorial race will be flushed out of his government.

This development comes barely two weeks after firing some cabinet members, but recently recalled one of them, Taiwo Olatunbosun, to his role as Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation.

Governor Oyebanji also took a swipe at a gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, Kayode Ojo, describing him as a desperado who has never contributed to the growth and development of the party and Ekiti.

Oyebanji condemned Mr Ojo and his supporters who, according to him, are not working towards the development of the state but to refill their vaults in the forthcoming 2026 governorship election.

The governor also sent stringent warning to APC Wards Chairmen and members not to receive the aspirant in their vicinities, saying his moves are not for peace but to disrupt the harmony in Ekiti.

Oyebanji stated this on Thursday when the Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti (EKSU) Alumni Solidarity Group for BAO, presented the nomination form purchased for him.

Recall that EKSU Alumni Solidarity Group for BAO on Monday visited the APC Secretariat in Abuja to purchase both the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the governor.

His words, “They have been giving money to some people to collect form so that after their defeat, they will go to Court but God who did it then, would do it again.

“The people following the person (Kayode Ojo) are not APC members, he has not contributed anything to the development of the party, he has never added to the welfare of the party.

“Can you work in Glo and take salary in MTN? I’m still waiting to see any party members, chairman, to open his door to these people. I’m still waiting.

“I want to see the local government chairman and ward chairman that will open their door for such a person. I’m waiting.

“Those of you that are on the platform and collecting money from the government but still supporting oppositions because of the money you are collecting from them, we are coming for you. We are not tolerating any nonsense again in this party, it is what you do you will eat from, no more sentiments.

“These desperados are not interested in Government, they are not interested in you, they are only interested in their pockets. If they are popular, they should go to another party and contest. I live in peace but I’m not going to allow anyone to take this platform for granted”

Also, the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, condemned critics of dilapidated federal roads in Ekiti, describing them as mischievous opposition with a mission to throw Oyebanji under the bus.

Bamidele, representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, backed the efforts of the Governor towards making sure that the roads are immediately fixed, stressing that he has physically contacted all relevant ministries at the federal level to fast-track the process.

The Senate Leader, who stated this via a virtual call, said: “Politics has begun, you should be waiting for anything, they can tell you that the Governor has been flown out of Ekiti on health ground, that he’s fighting his wife, be prepared.

“Social media practice is largely unregulated in Nigeria. Those people holding him responsible for the state of federal roads, as far as the Governor is concerned, he came to Abuja several times and led us to the office of relevant stakeholders to discuss the state of federal roads.

“Some doesn’t know this, some know this but they are just being mischievous as a result of the moving train in the state. We are coming to that to reduce the threat of social media and the Senate will do something about that, it’s become a threat to the peace of the country.”

In his remarks, the Director General of EKSU Alumni Solidarity Group for BAO, Mr Dipo Bamisaye, described the event as a fulfilment of the vision of the creation of the Alma Mater.

Bamisaye attributed the decision of the alumni to purchase the form for the Governor as a result of his giant strides in his political performances which transcend across education, health, agriculture, infrastructure, among others.

He noted that Oyebanji’s contributions to education has strengthened and refilled the confidence of the sector, through the payment of salaries, increment of Universities’ convention, building and renovation of infrastructures, among others.

Bamisaye stressed that his vision has enhanced the healthcare, making his commitment to the development of the state to stand out among others, adding that he has rewritten the script of leadership with empathy and sympathy for the advancement of Ekiti.

“We are glad that one of the alumni of the school is making us proud. The reason for this gathering is vast and aggressively fulfilling the vision of the creation of the University.

“This is not a campaign, we have decided to raise funds not only for the nomination form but to encourage him in ensuring his second-term bid is sealed.

“We have reviewed his political performance in the last 30 months, his giant strides have made way for growth and development of the state.

“He has increased Subvention to all tertiary institutions, which is the reason we have a stable calendar in EKSU and other institutions.

“It’s noteworthy to say that Oyebanji is rewriting the script of leadership with empathy and sympathy for the development of the state,” he added.