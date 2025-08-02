Foundation trains, empowers 100 persons with disabilities in Kogi

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

A non-profit organization, Protect The Child Foundation, has empowered over 100 beneficiaries—including persons with disabilities (PWDs)—through a skill acquisition and empowerment programme in Kogi State.

The beneficiaries, drawn from Lokoja and Idah Local Government Areas, were trained in various vocational skills including fashion designing, tailoring, catering, photography and videography, and cosmetology.

Speaking at the programme’s inauguration, the Executive Director of the Foundation, Barrister Elizabeth Ebulejonu Achimugu, said the initiative forms part of the ongoing implementation of Project Ebulejonu, which focuses on advocacy and sensitization against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

“This third phase of Project Ebulejonu is dedicated to advancing the rights of women, children, and persons with disabilities in Kogi State,” she explained. “The project is supported by the French Embassy in Nigeria, and follows earlier sensitization activities in markets and schools involving relevant stakeholders in the fight against SGBV.”

Achimugu noted that poverty remains a key driver of SGBV, hence the importance of economic empowerment. “We are training 50 participants each from Lokoja and Idah over two to three months. On completion, beneficiaries will receive start-up kits to help them begin their businesses.”

She also emphasized the importance of quality training: “We have selected experienced trainers and will monitor the programme to ensure that our objectives are achieved.”

Representing the Kogi State Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs. Faith Orisha, Acting Deputy Director in the Ministry, commended the Foundation and the French Embassy for implementing the programme in the state.

“This is the kind of initiative the state government supports—programmes that empower women, girls, and the less privileged to reduce dependency,” she said. “Beneficiaries are encouraged to take the training seriously, as only those who complete it successfully will receive the start-up kits.”

Mrs. Blessing Okekwu, a PWD representative, expressed appreciation to the Foundation and the French Embassy for their continued inclusivity in project implementation. Another beneficiary, Peace Shaibu, thanked the organizers and pledged to maximize the opportunity to acquire skills in catering.

The Kogi State Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation also expressed willingness to collaborate with the Foundation in future initiatives aimed at supporting vulnerable populations across the state.