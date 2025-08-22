Foundation strengthens healthcare, media, education partnerships in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo | Kaduna

The Caleb Danladi Foundation has deepened its commitment to social development in Kaduna State through renewed engagements with key government agencies in the sectors of healthcare, education, and media.

Leading the initiative, the Founder of the Foundation, Captain Caleb Danladi Bako, paid a courtesy visit to the Director-General of the Kaduna State Contributory Health Insurance Scheme (KADCHMA), Mr. Abubakar Hassan, alongside members of his team.

The meeting focused on strengthening healthcare access in underserved communities, with particular emphasis on reducing maternal mortality. Captain Danladi highlighted the Foundation’s previous sponsorship of over 400 women under the KADCHMA scheme, which provided them with access to affordable healthcare services.

“We are committed to continuing our partnership with KADCHMA to expand free and affordable healthcare, especially in rural areas. Together, we can make real progress in improving maternal and child health outcomes across the state,” Danladi said.

The Foundation also visited Kaduna State Media Corporation (KSMC), where Danladi and his team met with the Managing Director, Mr. Ben Kure. Discussions centered on the critical role of media in raising awareness on healthcare, education, and youth empowerment initiatives. Danladi congratulated Kure on his appointment and expressed interest in future collaborations to amplify humanitarian impact through strategic media engagement.

In another development, the Foundation held a meeting with the Executive Secretary of the Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Mubarak Mohammed. Talks focused on enhancing access to quality basic education. Danladi commended SUBEB’s ongoing reforms and praised Dr. Mohammed’s open-door policy, which he noted encourages fruitful partnerships with non-governmental and development organizations.

The series of high-level engagements underscores the Caleb Danladi Foundation’s ongoing efforts to support Kaduna State’s development agenda through collaborative solutions in healthcare, education, and public enlightenment.