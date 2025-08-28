Foundation sets national agenda on education, gender equality

…trains 2,300 girls in digital literacy

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Plans are underway to scale programmes nationwide and intensify policy advocacy to ensure education, gender equality, and social inclusion remain central to Nigeria’s development agenda.

The Executive Director of Ilimi Children’s Fund, Maryam Augie-Abdulmumin, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday while marking the Foundation’s fourth anniversary.

She revealed that the organisation has trained 2,300 adolescent girls in digital literacy over the past four years as part of efforts to bridge the gender digital divide, reaching more than 40,000 people across 40 communities through initiatives in education, gender equality, and social inclusion.

“Over the past four years, we have witnessed resilience, collaboration, and the undeniable power of education to transform lives. Every child who learns, every girl who gains a skill, and every teacher who is empowered reminds us that positive change is possible when we act together,” Augie-Abdulmumin stated.

The Foundation’s initiatives included the establishment of five literacy centres in Adamawa, Borno, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Kano, providing more than 5,000 people with basic education and vocational skills, as well as scholarships for over 200 students from basic to secondary school.

“This journey would not have been possible without the dedicated support of our partners, sponsors, volunteers, communities, and beneficiaries. We are profoundly grateful to each of you for making this vision a shared reality,” she added.

Other interventions featured the creation of 23 gender clubs, training of 500 students and 46 guidance counsellors to prevent school-related gender-based violence, and support for 500 female teachers with financial literacy and classroom management training.

The Foundation also advanced social inclusion by facilitating identity documentation for 1,800 nomadic youth in the FCT through its Community Action for Social Rights and Access (CASRA) programme, ensuring access to rights and opportunities.

Looking ahead, Augie-Abdulmumin said the Foundation would focus on expanding its reach across Nigeria, deepening digital inclusion, and strengthening advocacy to influence policy in favour of education, gender equality, and social inclusion.