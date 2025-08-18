Foundation partners with CHAMA to undertake 57 successful surgeries in Abia State

By Lawani Mikairu
The E.C.K Foundation, in collaboration with CHAMA Mission CMM) International, a Canada-based mission, has successfully completed 57 life-changing surgical operations for indigent patients in Abia State.
The Founder and Chairman of E.C.K Foundation, Chief Emeka C. Kalu who disclosed this to the media said ” This landmark medical outreach is part of the Foundation’s ongoing commitment to improving healthcare access and restoring hope to vulnerable communities.”
According to him,the surgeries, which covered various critical conditions, were carried out by a team of seasoned medical professionals who volunteered their expertise to ensure patients received the best care possible. Beneficiaries included men, women, and children who had long suffered due to a lack of financial resources and access to quality healthcare.
Chief Kalu expressed deep satisfaction at the successful completion of the program. He also said ” that the Foundation remains committed to complementing the government’s efforts in healthcare delivery, especially for the underprivileged.”
”Healthcare is a fundamental right, not a privilege. At E.C.K Foundation, we are determined to ensure that no one is left behind simply because they cannot afford medical care. These 57 surgeries are not just numbers—they represent 57 lives given a fresh chance,” he stated.
He further appreciated the unwavering support of Dr. Olugu Ukpai, Co-Founder and CEO of CHAMA Mission (CMM) International and the medical volunteers whose dedication made the exercise a success.
Chief Kalu assured that similar interventions will be extended to other parts of Abia and beyond, especially to his constituents, Abia North Senatorial Zone.
Beneficiaries and their families expressed overwhelming gratitude, describing the initiative as “a miracle and a beacon of hope in challenging times.”
“Through this partnership, E.C.K Foundation continues to reaffirm its mission of service, compassion, and sustainable development for the people,” Chief Kalu revealed.
