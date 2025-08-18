Foundation partners with CHAMA to undertake 57 successful surgeries in Abia State

By Lawani Mikairu

‎The E.C.K Foundation, in collaboration with CHAMA Mission CMM) International, a Canada-based mission, has successfully completed 57 life-changing surgical operations for indigent patients in Abia State. ‎

The Founder and Chairman of E.C.K Foundation, Chief Emeka C. Kalu who disclosed this to the media said ” This landmark medical outreach is part of the Foundation’s ongoing commitment to improving healthcare access and restoring hope to vulnerable communities.”

‎According to him,the surgeries, which covered various critical conditions, were carried out by a team of seasoned medical professionals who volunteered their expertise to ensure patients received the best care possible. Beneficiaries included men, women, and children who had long suffered due to a lack of financial resources and access to quality healthcare.

‎Chief Kalu expressed deep satisfaction at the successful completion of the program. He also said ” that the Foundation remains committed to complementing the government’s efforts in healthcare delivery, especially for the underprivileged.”

‎”Healthcare is a fundamental right, not a privilege. At E.C.K Foundation, we are determined to ensure that no one is left behind simply because they cannot afford medical care. These 57 surgeries are not just numbers—they represent 57 lives given a fresh chance,” he stated.

‎He further appreciated the unwavering support of Dr. Olugu Ukpai, Co-Founder and CEO of CHAMA Mission (CMM) International and the medical volunteers whose dedication made the exercise a success.

Chief Kalu assured that similar interventions will be extended to other parts of Abia and beyond, especially to his constituents, Abia North Senatorial Zone.

‎Beneficiaries and their families expressed overwhelming gratitude, describing the initiative as “a miracle and a beacon of hope in challenging times.”

“Through this partnership, E.C.K Foundation continues to reaffirm its mission of service, compassion, and sustainable development for the people,” Chief Kalu revealed.