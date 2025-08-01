Foundation lights up Issele-Mkpitime with 475 solar street lights

By Victor Otigbu

In a bold move to improve rural infrastructure and security, Nwaozomor’s Grace Foundation, a prominent humanitarian organization, has installed 475 solar-powered street lights across Issele-Mkpitime in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The landmark project, valued at over ₦150 million, has transformed the once dark and quiet rural community into a vibrant, illuminated hub, significantly boosting security and night-time activity.

According to the Executive Director of the Foundation, Awajibenem Jacob Esukuile, the solar streetlight project was carried out in two phases and aligns with the vision of the foundation’s founder, Pastor Daniel Nwaozomor, to bring sustainable development to underserved communities.

“This initiative is part of Pastor Nwaozomor’s commitment to making society a better place,” Esukuile said. “The street lights not only beautify the landscape and architecture of Issele-Mkpitime but also serve a vital purpose—deterring criminal activities and enhancing night-time safety.”

Esukuile further explained that the project is also aimed at combating rural-urban migration by ensuring basic infrastructure is available in rural communities, thereby encouraging youth to remain and contribute meaningfully to local development.

“If our communities have the basics, youths will settle down, engage in meaningful work, and contribute to building their future and that of their dependents,” he added.

He described the Foundation’s work across Aniocha North LGA and other Niger Delta communities as part of its grassroots contribution to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

The project has been met with overwhelming gratitude from the residents of Issele-Mkpitime, who praised the foundation for its transformative impact on their daily lives.

“They have, in no small measure, brought about development to the people of Issele-Mkpitime,” a community leader said, offering prayers and appreciation to Pastor Daniel Nwaozomor for his selfless dedication to uplifting the common man.

The solar light installation joins a growing list of development interventions by Nwaozomor’s Grace Foundation, further establishing its role as a beacon of hope and progress in Delta State and beyond.